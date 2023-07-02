It is HOT outside!

We saw our first 100 of the year, and it felt even hotter! In looking at the week ahead, it is still going to be hot, but not as bad as last week. I feel like my arm has been permanently attached to a hose this past week. July marks the middle of our growing season, and I like to take inventory of my annuals this time of year to see what is surviving and what is thriving.





My hibiscus have all been amazing.





One day this week I counted over 20 blooms total on 5 plants. My two newer Hollywood varieties are holding on to their spent blooms a bit too long, so I am helping them out by picking them off by hand. It hasn't slowed them down in setting more buds.

The mandevillas





are also performing well and providing non-stop color. I am pretty impressed with the new cuphea varieties Sweet Talk Deep Pink and Red.





The Deep Pink has overtaken the mandevilla plant it has grown so well. And Honeybells hasn't slowed down at all. It is covered in blooms. I also like the new Estrellita Little Star.





It has not stopped putting on blooms since I planted it.

The new Coral Candy coleus I am trialing is growing well, but it sets flowers quickly.





I am deadheading one plant and letting the other grow to see if there is a difference in size. It is taking full sun fine, even in this heat, but I am watering daily.

I really am loving the new Delosperma Ocean Sunset, Orange Glow.





It is growing well, has never wilted, and blooms constantly. The flowers close at night but they shine brightly all day. It is supposed to be a perennial so we will see if it comes back. If not, I would gladly buy in annually if I can find it.

A Sunpatien on the deck with full sun all day, gave up the ghost and is gone, but the ones in the front which are planted in the ground are thriving but they do get some shade in the afternoon. My striped petunia was growing like gangbusters until this week of intense heat,





and now it is struggling a bit.

I am trialing a new variety of basil Pesto Party and my standard basil reseeded and is growing strong. I have a LOT of basil.





The Pesto Party is supposed to be late flowering. I have not pinched it except to harvest, but I have blooms on some of the older varieties, and of course am cutting them back, but have seen no flowers yet on Pesto Party.

My Veronica Skyward Pink is in full bloom and setting more buds,





and Salvia Blue by You finished its first set of flowers





and now a new spike of blooms is coming on. I will deadhead half of them to see if it makes a difference.

How are your plants doing?







