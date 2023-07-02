Jive & swing





The Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation's 2023 Jazz Celebration was a fundraiser for the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame, which celebrates 30 years in 2024. The event was held June 19 in the second-floor ballroom of U.S. Pizza Co. Hillcrest in Little Rock.

Thomas East, pianist/vocalist and Jazz Hall of Fame 2020 inductee, performed, along with with Byron Yancey on bass and Bryan Withers on drums.





Guests -- who included other Jazz Hall of Famers, performers and music educators -- munched on pizza, salad, nachos and cash-bar beverages while bidding on silent-auction items and enjoying the music of the featured trio, who also accompanied vocalists and past inductees Shirley Chauvin and Nan Maureen Renaud on several numbers.

Attendees were given the option to sign up and pay dues for foundation membership as well as make additional donations.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









