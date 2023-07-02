Julia Caroline Gairhan Ryan Mark Stoner

Julia Caroline Gairhan and Ryan Mark Stoner exchanged marriage vows at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Tyler Bend Amphitheater at the Buffalo National River in St. Joe. Todd Williams of Jonesboro, uncle of the bride, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Caroline and John Gairhan of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Charlene and the late Earl Gairhan of Jonesboro and Jamie and the late James Carroll Christian of Jonesboro, formerly of Searcy.

The groom is the son of Loretta and Fred Stoner Jr. of Smith River, Calif. He is the grandson of the late Gertrude and Fred Stoner of Lemoyne, Pa., and the late Alta and Rudolpho Arellano of Ontario, Calif.

The stone amphitheater was decorated with ferns and garden herbs leading to a custom arbor. Hanging from the arbor were curly willow, garden roses, snapdragons, amaranthus, campanula and Arkansas wildflowers.

Music was by guitarist and vocalist Jesse McCoy of Cabot.

The bride, escorted by her father and presented by her parents, wore a white knit crepe gown with thin shoulder straps, open back and sweep train. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of hydrangeas, garden roses, peonies and ranunculus.

Claire Atkinson of North Little Rock served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Katie Gairhan of Denver, cousin of the bride; Kayla Sherrill of Dallas; and Callie Fleetwood and Phoebe Norcross, both of Brooklyn, N.Y. They wore tea-length dresses in various styles in shades of blue and green. Their bouquets were filled with hydrangeas, roses, zinnias and eucalyptus.

The groom's brothers Kyle Stoner of Elk Grove, and Mykal Stoner of Arroyo Grande, Calif., served as best men. Groomsmen were J.P. Gairhan of Little Rock, brother of the bride; Ben Tell of Mount Hood, Ore.; and Max Rosenblatt-Hood of Seattle.

Guests were seated by Christian Williams of Jonesboro and Adam Williams of North Little Rock.

Julia Stoner, niece of the groom, and Robby Stoner, nephew of the groom, both of Elk Grove, were flower girl and ring bearer, respectively.

A reception was held at Sky Hawk Ridge on the Buffalo River. Tables covered in white cloths were decorated with sea glass runners with accents of wood and cut glass. Music during the cocktail hour was by Jesse McCoy.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Arkansas and is an Army architect and master planner.

The groom has bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from California Polytechnic State University and is an economist.

The couple will make their home in Seattle and plan a wedding trip to Iceland in October.