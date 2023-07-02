LEGO team puts together a winner

Along with meeting other teams, players, tournament staff and umpires Friday night, the members of LEGO got the chance to meet many of their own teammates for the first time when they arrived at the Sherwood Sport Complex for the 44th annual Busch Softball Classic.

LEGO, a women's open division team based loosely in south Houston, fell to 19-18 to Elite/NL on Friday before defeating Midwest Tribe/GHG and Wicked/RDY/Berserk Athletics on Saturday morning.

LEGO defeated Midwest Tribe/GHG 32-4 to open the day, a lead that isn't nearly as safe as it would be in any other diamond sport.

"We didn't expect to score 32 runs," LEGO first baseman and owner Robin Shannon said. "At this level, you just got to keep [scoring] because they can come back at any time."

LEGO later downed Wicked/RDY/Berserk Athletics 6-0 before falling in the losers bracket to OES 7-3 on Saturday night.

"It's not easy," Shannon said of meshing players at a tournament. "Everybody's got to figure out everybody else and how we play. Obviously, it took us a game, but I feel like we did well."

This weekend's tournament is the first USSSA event LEGO -- a team owned by Shannon and whose name short for Lady Ego -- has entered since April as the majority of the LEGO roster is comprised of members of another team, Famous Freaks/Powerhouse Sports. With their other team not in competition this weekend, Shannon and her teammates decided to bring back the LEGO brand for a trip to Arkansas.

"The Busch is the competition that we want to play against to better ourselves," Shannon said. "Because LEGO has always been more of a B team. And to give ourselves some competition, we want to play in the conference tournaments. So that's why we really liked playing in the Busch because we're not just playing against all the local teams that we always get to play against."

Of the team that came fourth at the Texas Legends Duel in April, only three made the trip to Arkansas to compete at the Busch Softball Classic.

Most of the 10 women on the LEGO roster are from the Houston area, although some are from Dallas and one is from Louisiana.

Shannon said she has been involved in softball since she was 3 as her father played slow-pitch softball throughout her childhood.

Now 35, Shannon began playing with parental consent in slow-pitch games as young as 15. She began with slow pitch at the local YMCA and didn't play her first fast-pitch game until she was 12.

LEGO was founded by Shannon and two friends as a competitive alternative to another team they were playing on at the time.

"We didn't want to play recreationally," Shannon said. "It's not fun to beat everybody you play. It's more fun to have competition.

"I feel like my goal is not necessarily, 'Oh, I want to win a ring.' I don't necessarily care. I mean, that would be awesome, yes. But my goal is to better myself and my team and my teammates."