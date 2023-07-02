Scared to make stand

If one is looking for a politician with no backbone, one need not look any further than the congressman for the 2nd District of Arkansas, French Hill. While a handful of Republicans have showed some political courage over the last several years, with Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney coming to mind, Mr. Hill blindly follows the Trump acolytes that have taken over his party.

Two recent votes illustrate his lack of political courage. The first was his vote to censure Congressman Adam Schiff. What was the nature of Mr. Schiff's offense that resulted in his censure? Having the audacity to investigate the unrivaled leader of their party, Donald Trump. The second was his vote to refer articles of impeachment of President Biden to two House committees.

On the impeachment vote, one would think that Mr. Hill, with his Vanderbilt education, would have enough sense to realize that it was nothing more than a political stunt by the nutjob high school dropout congresswoman from Colorado, Lauren Boebert. But alas, Mr. Hill is evidently too scared to make any sort of stand against the Republican clown show, no matter how ridiculous that show has become.

Since Mr. Hill insists on always voting with these clowns, the vast majority of whom are avowed Trumpsters, one must assume that Mr. Hill is himself a Trumpster. So, from now on, my pet name for Mr. Hill will be "Frenchie McTrumpster."

THOMAS G. MAY

North Little Rock