Lillard asks for trade

Damian Lillard has said repeatedly that he wants to contend for a championship. After 11 years in Portland, he has decided he needs to move elsewhere to make that happen.

Lillard asked the Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star's tenure with that team, two people familiar with the matter said Saturday. The team later confirmed that Lillard had made the request.

Lillard is generating interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced publicly. One of the people told the AP that Lillard's preference is Miami -- the reigning Eastern Conference champion -- though that hardly guarantees the Trail Blazers will work to facilitate that specific move.

"We have been clear that we want Dame here, but he notified us today he wants out and he'd prefer to play someplace else," Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin said in a statement distributed by the team. "What has not changed for us is that we're committed to winning, and we are going to do what's best for the team in pursuit of that goal."

Lillard is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points for the Trail Blazers. He is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA's 75th anniversary team -- but he has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

For as great as his resume is, Lillard hasn't enjoyed much in the way of postseason success. The Blazers have won only four playoff series in his 11 seasons, making the Western Conference finals once during that span. The team went 33-49 this past season, the second consecutive year of finishing well outside the playoff picture.