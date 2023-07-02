Little Rock native John-Michael Powell comes home for film screening





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

FILM

Director's 'Send-Off'

The Arkansas Cinema Society and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will offer a special screening of Little Rock native John-Michael Powell's feature film debut, "The Send-Off," 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock.

Powell wrote and directed the film, which involves an Emmy Award-winning actor's unexpected announcement at an impromptu soirée he is throwing at his Hollywood home with only his closest friends in attendance. The cast includes Zachary Ray Sherman, Lena Drake and Sean Harrison Jones.

The film won the Audience Award for Feature Film, and Powell received a Pana­vision New Filmmaker Grant, during the cinema society's 2022 Filmland 5 festival.

Doors open at 6 p.m. A question-and-answer session with Powell will follow. Admission is $15; visit tinyurl.com/4b8nrtyx.

MUSIC

Fort Smith centennial

The Fort Smith Symphony will celebrate its 100th season in 2023-24 with Music Director John Jeter on the podium for five concerts with programming ranging from Rachmaninoff and Ravel to Respighi and country music.

The opening concert for "RAVE: The Centennial Season," Sept. 9 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith, includes pianist Maxim Lando soloing in Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini." The program will also include the world premiere of "Time Flies" by composer-in-residence Patrick Conlon, George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Maurice Ravel's "Bolero."

"We are thrilled to have a partnership with Patrick Conlon, who is a wonderful Canadian/American composer who also happens to be a member of the Fort Smith Symphony," Jeter tells the Northwest Arkansas Gazette's Becca Martin-Brown. Conlon is a violinist.

"Mr. Conlon has been commissioned to write our 100th anniversary celebration piece as well as a work that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ArcBest Corp., which is one of the largest employers in Fort Smith and is also celebrating 100 years. We will be performing a total of five works by Mr. Conlon throughout the season and then recording those commercially in March 2025. Patrick's music is absolutely terrific – very intriguing, very exciting and very fun."

The rest of the lineup (all performances, 7 p.m. in the ArcBest Performing Arts Center):

◼️ Oct. 14: "Country Hits: Songs From Nashville." Emily West and Rick Brantley sing hits by Garth Brooks, Patsy Cline, George Strait, Allison Kraus and others, plus film music from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "For a Few Dollars More," with singer Amanda Lenora Green-Turner and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Chorus.

◼️ Dec. 2: Holiday Celebration, featuring the Kool Cats Jazz Quartet and Jolt Electric Quartet.

◼️ March 2: "Modern Moves & Epic Journeys" – Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring," Ottorino Respighi's "The Pines of Rome" and Conlon's "Phase Change."

◼️ April 20: "Star Trek: Into Darkness." The symphony performs Michael Giacchino's score live for a screening of the 2013 film.

Season tickets are $175-$225, $110-$135 for students. Call (479) 452-7575 or visit fortsmithsymphony.org.

THEATER

Dinner & 'Dreamcoat'

Ethan Patterson plays the title role – Joseph, not the coat – in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Tim Rice), Wednesday-Aug. 12 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Don Bolinger plays father Jacob and Potiphar in the semi-biblical musical; Michael Klucher plays Pharoah. Brianna East is the Narrator.

The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (Wednesdays, matinees only, July 5, 12 and 19), 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets (including meal and show) are $39-$44, $30 for children 15 and younger; $30 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

An Emmy Award-winning actor makes an unexpected announcement to his closest friends at an impromptu soirée at his Hollywood home in "The Send-Off," written and directed by Little Rock native John-Michael Powell, which the Arkansas Cinema Society screens Thursday at Little Rock's Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





