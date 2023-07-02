LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Wrather named interim H.R. chief | $25,000 raised for library-law challenge | Hillcrest Hall sale moves ahead

Wrather named interim HR head

Pamela Wrather has been named interim chief people officer for the city of Little Rock, according to city spokesman Aaron Sadler.

She replaces Stacey Witherell as head of the city's Human Resources Department. Witherell's last day in the office was May 26, according to Sadler.

Wrather previously served as a classification manager.

Library raises cash for legal challenge

The Central Arkansas Library System has raised almost $25,000 in donations to cover legal fees associated with a legal challenge to Act 372, a new law on library materials, Executive Director Nate Coulter wrote in a report prepared for a library system board meeting Thursday.

