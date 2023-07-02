LIVE! Music: Rhonda Vincent brings ‘The Rage’ to Fort Smith July 21

Tickets are on sale now for a concert with bluegrass singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhonda Vincent. The proclaimed "Queen of Bluegrass" brings The Rage (her band) to the ArcBest Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. July 21. Tickets are $35 to $59, available at fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events.

RIVER VALLEY

James Strong plays at 8 p.m. July 7; Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. July 8; Last Call at 8 p.m. July 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. July 15; Joey Heard at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Hoppy Hour Comedy Show hosted by Chase Myska and featuring Kayla Angel, Lucas Aaron Smith, Adam Kessler and Conrad Lenzmeier starts at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Fort Smith Brewing Company. Tickets are $12-$20 facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; and Phillip Phillips just announced a show on Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14; Casey Chesnutt performs at 8 p.m. July 21; Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22; Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey and so many more. Tickets are $79.50-$479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

