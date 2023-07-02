Local notes





Honor Fest

Registration is open now for active military, veterans, first responders and their families to take part in events and activities at the inaugural Honor Fest on July 10-16 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Honor Fest is a week-long festival filled with a wide variety of unique and interactive activities and entertainment for the military and first-responder communities.

Opportunities include Workforce and Entrepreneurship Training with Walmart and Sam's Club; Networking Expo and IdeaFame Elevator Pitch Contest; Job Seeker Engagement; and unique opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation in Bentonville.

Many events are free and several offer discounts for active military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Honor Fest 2023 is presented by The University of Health and Performance. Based in Gentry, UHP is a U.S. military veteran-owned and operated organization that focuses on preparing individuals for health and fitness education careers through courses that include certified personal training and integrated health coaching. The institute was named as a partner by the Department of Labor Vets for its role in supporting workforce development for veterans. The programs not only offer training, but guarantee employment placement for vets.

EVENT LINEUP:

July 10–11: 8-11 a.m. Memorial Park Wall Beautification Service Project: A community service gardening project presented by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

July 12: 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Workforce & Entrepreneurship Development with Walmart and Sam's Club (Guest Speakers): Walmart/Sam's Club in partnership with Start Up Junkie Consulting will be presenting a variety of educational sessions tailored toward entrepreneurs and small business owners.

4–9 p.m. Networking Expo & IdeaFame Elevator Pitch Contest: An opportunity for veteran and first responder entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas to businesses, industry leaders, and Northwest Arkansas locals.

6:30–8:30 p.m. "MVP" Movie Screening with Nate Boyer at Skylight Cinema: A special movie screening of MVP (2022) with actor/producer Nate Boyer. Presented by Merging Vets and Players. Tickets required, $20 per person.

July 13: 7–7:45 a.m. Circle of Remembrance and 5k Run/Walk: A Circle of Remembrance followed by a 5K Run/Walk honoring the service and sacrifice of fallen American military heroes. Presented by wear blue: run to remember. Free, registration requested.

8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Continuation of Wednesday's Workforce & Entrepreneurship Development with Walmart and Sam's Club (Guest Speakers).

4–6 p.m. Job Seeker Engagement: An educational opportunity for active military, Guard & Reserve, and military spouses in search of jobs to learn more about job-seeking skills and consult with subject matter experts.

July 14: noon-1 p.m. Enlistment Ceremony at Thaden Field. 1–5 p.m. Aircraft Haul at Thaden Field: A fun competition to see which team can pull a plane the fastest. The competition is open for public viewing, but registration is required for teams to compete. Presented by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

3–7 p.m. Family Fun Area at Osage Park: Enjoy family-friendly activities like bounce houses, food trucks, fishing, community resource booths, touch-a-truck, and the playground at Osage Park in the Family Fun Zone. Presented by REBoot Recovery. Free event.

July 15: 7:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Bentonville Farmers Market: The Bentonville Farmers Market includes a fresh selection of local fruits, veggies, meats, cheeses, crafts and more. Presented by Downtown Bentonville, Inc.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Take a Mountain Bike Ride with The Dirt Therapy Project: This group ride led by Dirt Therapy will take you on some of the most popular trails in Bentonville. Please bring your own bike and helmet. Join the ride for free, no registration required. Meet up locations are from 8-11 a.m. at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve at Grove parking lot, from 1-4 p.m. at Slaughter Pen Bike Trails at NWA Street parking lot.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Family Fun Area at Osage Park: Enjoy family-friendly activities like bounce houses, food trucks, fishing, a kid's NERF competition, community resource booths, touch-a-truck, and the playground at Osage Park in the Family Fun Zone. Presented by REBoot Recovery. Free event.

8 p.m. Live Music at The Momentary: Grammy Award-winning country artists Brothers Osborne will take the stage at The Momentary. This dynamic duo's boundary-breaking country songs have always mixed the twang of southern music with the groove and guitar-driven swagger of rock & roll. Tickets are $49.50 or $39.50 for active military and veterans.

July 16: 6-10 a.m. 21-Mile Salute Ruck at Osage Park: Camp Alliance Inc.'s 21-mile Salute memorial event offering remembrance to those who have fallen on the battlefield and recognizing the sacrifices of Gold Star family members.

Information: visitbentonville.com.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winner of the 2023 Moondancer Fellowship for authors who express their passion for the natural world and concern for the environment through their writing. Writers of any literary genre were invited to apply. From 36 applications received from an international pool of writers, the panel of judges selected Marie Kressin as rating the highest for literary merit and likelihood of publication. She will receive a fully funded two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow to work on her proposed project.

Kressin is currently an MFA candidate at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. Her poetry has been published in Arkansas's Best Emerging Poets, SWWIM, Timber and elsewhere. She grew up in the Ozark Mountains, just a 15 minute walk from Lake Norfork. Now she lives in Little Rock. She writes full-time for SchoolCEO Magazine and is the Program Assistant for the Hellbender Gathering of Poets, an eco-poetry festival that will launch in Asheville, N.C., in 2025.

The writers' Colony will present Brave Poetics Decolonizing poetic Forms: Writing Poetry, with writer Shalini Singh from 10:30 to 2 p.m. July 22 at the Writers Colony, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

In this course, participants will be immersed in multilingual poetic forms in more than one language. You are welcome to join the workshop if you write in more than one form or just English but want to educate yourself on the many existing poetic forms and poets. Resonant poetry often distorts form, image, concept, and notions of truth and metaphor. Come to appreciate the value of studying poetic forms and traditions to consciously embody and ingrain them in our own writing. Poets at any stage in their career with a passing interest in poetry and extensive expertise in the field are welcome to enroll. Everyone interested in decolonizing the canon will have the opportunity to write something new or further an existing project. We will analyze the genres that non-white poets have used and remark on the preoccupations of their literary traditions.

The cost of this workshop is $25. Participants are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch, local delivery is also available. There will be a poetry reading by Singh and the class after the workshop at 6 p.m. at Brews, 2 Pine St. To secure a spot in this workshop, interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly, as spaces are limited.

Information: (479 )253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area Ozark hospitals, is urging donors to give blood to help ensure a strong summer blood supply during the annual Pint for a Pint event. Blood donors who give blood at any of the four CBCO Donor Centers in Springdale, Bentonville, Joplin, Mo. and Springfield, Mo., during the month of July will receive a voucher to redeem a free gift at one of our 10 partner breweries; a sweet treat from Dairy Queen, Culver's or Hiland Dairy; and an exclusive "Chillin' in the Ozarks" T-shirt.

To kick off the month, donors who give on July 3 will receive a limited-edition "Chillin' in the Ozarks" pint glass, in addition to the other incentives for July. The event will take place at all four CBCO Donor Centers in Springdale, Bentonville, Joplin, Mo. and Springfield, Mo. Donation hours for the July 3rd Pint for a Pint Blood Drive are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All donor centers will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

First responders from Rogers are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host the fourth annual City of Rogers Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive on July 6.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6 at Rogers Activity Center in the South Gym, 315 West Olive St.

The Boots and Badges blood drive is a fun event which provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local patients, while at the same time honoring area first responders for the magnificent work they do every day. It is also a friendly competition between fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing. The Rogers Fire Department won the trophy last year.

All donors will receive a limited-edition Boots & Badges blood drive T-shirt honoring first responders and a free sandwich card from Chick-fil-A, redeemable at the Whitaker Parkway or Pleasant Grove Road locations. Donors will also receive a voucher for a free pint of ice cream, while supplies last.

Information: cbco.org or (417) 227-5006.