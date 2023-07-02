Mallett was ‘My Ryan’ to Moreton

“My Ryan.”

That’s how Lincoln High School softball star Brinkley Moreton described Ryan Mallett in her tribute to the former Arkansas and NFL quarterback who drowned last week while vacationing in Florida. Mallett and his family lived for 10 years in Lincoln, where they were neighbors with Brinkley’s family.

“For as long as I can remember Ryan has always been a part of my life,” Brinkley wrote on her Twitter and Facebook pages. “He held me as a baby, played with me when he came back home to Arkansas & was always so generous supporting my softball habit & showing up to games hours away. He was the best ‘My Ryan’ there ever was.”

Condolences of support poured in last week following Mallett’s death and the scoreboard at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville was lit up Wednesday night as a tribute to Mallett. Brinkley was in Aurora, Colo., with her parents and playing in a softball tournament when her father, Dax Moreton, received a text from Ryan’s sister, Lauren, saying there had been an accident and that Ryan was unresponsive. About 10 minutes later, he received another text from her saying Ryan was dead.

“When you hear something like that about someone you’ve known all your life it takes the breath out of you,” Dax Moreton said. “It makes you physically ill.”

Dax Moreton waited until he got back into the car after a game to tell his daughter about the horrible news.

“Walking to the car, my dad was adamant that I not get on the phone,” Brinkley said. “Little did I know the news of his passing was all over social media. When we got in the car, my dad told me Ryan had drowned in Destin. I was devastated and heartbroken for his family. He loved them so much.”

The Moreton family were neighbors with Ryan and his parents, Jim and Debbie Mallett, when Jim coached football and was a classroom teacher at Lincoln. Long after Ryan had left Lincoln after the sixth grade when the Malletts moved away, the families stayed in touch and Ryan watched Brinkley when she played travel ball in Tulsa and Kansas City.

“Ryan was extremely generous and he would often donate to my travel softball team,” said Brinkley, who last saw Mallett less than a year ago. “I remember it being so cold in Kansas City one time and it was snowing. But he still showed up to watch and support me.”

The Moreton family followed Ryan’s career as he grew into a standout athlete and they attended his games after Mallett transferred to Arkansas following one year at Michigan. Mallett electrified Arkansas fans with his passing ability and he still holds UA single-season records with 3,869 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes in 2010.

“I remember after Razorback football games he would always come back to our tailgate,” Brinkley said. “He would sign footballs and take pictures for whoever was there.”

Ryan left a big impression on Brinkley, who’s developed into a star athlete herself as a dominant player in softball. Brinkley was selected the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year as a freshman when she batted .571 and went 21-4 as a pitcher for a Lincoln team that reached the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. As a sophomore, Brinkley batted .553 and went 17-7 in the circle as an all-state player for a Lincoln team that finished 24-9 overall and 12-0 in 3A-West Conference play.

Playing travel ball in front of plenty of coaches will only help in the recruitment of Brinkley Moreton, who’ll be in the 11th grade at Lincoln when school starts back in August. She’ll receive her opportunity as a college athlete once her high school career is over.

For now, Brinkley is like everyone else who knew Mallett personally or just knew of him from afar. She’s still processing the shocking news of the death of Mallett, a big brother type she referred to as “My Ryan.”

“Ryan had a heart the size of Arkansas,” Brinkley said. “My family will miss him dearly.”



