Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Waldron named top 20 for quality

by Annika Kaijo | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Mercy hospitals named in top 20

Two Mercy critical access hospitals in Arkansas -- Booneville and Waldron -- recently were named in the top 20 "best practice" hospitals for quality by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The hospitals were selected using a performance rating on rural-relevant care measures.

Simporter moves headquarters

Simporter, an AI-powered software that helps automate ideation research and premarket forecasting, has moved its headquarters to Northwest Arkansas from Atlanta. Simporter became exposed to the tech community in the area through Fuel Accelerator's 2021 AI/ML Cohort.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Also, businesses with upcoming events open to the public may submit them for publication. Email items to lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information will be published as space allows.

