Northwest Arkansas groups offer exits from sex trafficking

Where do victims of sex trafficking go once they're freed?

Some go back to loving families. Others don't have that option.

Needs vary as much as circumstances, and some need a residential program -- a place to live, learn and be counseled.

At least two nonprofit groups hope to start residential programs for victims of sex trafficking in Northwest Arkansas -- one for adults and one for children -- their leaders confirmed Thursday.

"That FBI program you have up there is great. They're really passionate about helping people," said Melissa Dawson, chief executive of The Centers, which runs residential programs for trafficked minors in Little Rock and Monticello.

She