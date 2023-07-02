GOLF

Langer's lead at 2 strokes

Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star's bid to break the PGA Tour Champions' career victory record. Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly --both from Madison, 100 miles to the south -- were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par with a round left on the punishing tree-lined course with thick rough and tricky greens. Langer shot his second consecutive 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions' career victory record of 45. Allen Doyle is the oldest winner in event history, taking the 2006 title at SentryWorld at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days. Langer will play alongside Kelly today.

DeChambeau in front in LIV

Bryson DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch on Saturday in LIV Golf-Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. DeChambeau has yet to win against the 48-man fields on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, and this might be his best chance. He played bogey-free for the day, and his eagle allowed him to move into the lead going into the third and final round. Gooch, who won back-to-back LIV Golf events in Australia and Singapore earlier this year, had the lead for much of the second round at Valderrama, with eight birdies against one bogey. But then he took a second bogey on the 18th hole and finished with a par for a 65.

MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity race suspended

The first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the street course in downtown Chicago has been suspended until today because of lightning. Cole Custer led each of the first 25 laps Saturday before the delay because of a lightning strike in the area. John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill. With more lightning in the forecast, NASCAR announced that the race would resume today at 10 a.m. CDT. Custer is trying for his second Xfinity Series victory this season and No. 12 for his career. He also won on the road course at Portland International Raceway on June 3. The Xfinity Series race in Chicago is scheduled for 55 laps and 121 miles.

TENNIS

Keys wins Eastbourne title

American Madison Keys prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker Saturday to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament. The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far. It was Keys' seventh career title -- and third on grass. Tommy Paul couldn't make it an American double as he lost the men's final to fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

BASKETBALL

Knicks trade Toppin

The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick who was loved by fans but never as much by Coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks will get back two second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Toppin was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft after winning national player of the year honors at Dayton. But when that season ended early and his first professional one was delayed because of covid. Toppin lost out on vital time to expand his skills and earn Thibodeau's confidence.

HOCKEY

Karlsson stays with Sharks

A few trades happened on the first day of NHL free agency, just not the blockbuster everyone is waiting for. Erik Karlsson remained with San Jose on Saturday night, with interested teams still circling around the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman. But the Sharks did make a trade, and rivals around the league completed some smaller deals to shore up blue line depth. San Jose acquired forward Anthony Duclair from Eastern Conference-champion Florida for Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Elsewhere, the Washington Capitals acquired Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft. Montreal is retaining half of Edmundson's salary in the final year of his contract, which means Washington gets him at a bargain cap hit of $1.75 million. The Dallas Stars also traded Colin Miller to the New Jersey Devils for a fifth-round pick in 2025. Miller had an assist in 10 playoff games with Dallas.

BASEBALL

Rays' ace heads to IL

Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, a day after the 26-year-old left-hander came out of his second consecutive start due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan, 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA, left a June 22 outing against Kansas City after 3 2/3 innings and Friday's start against Seattle after three innings. His IL stint will run through the All-Star break. McClanahan leads the major leagues in wins is second in the AL in ERA and has a 1.17 WHIP and 101 strikeouts over 17 starts.

Brewers demote reliever

The Milwaukee Brewers designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment on Saturday, less than 24 hours after he blew a save against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bush entered Friday night's game trying to preserve a two-run lead only to give up a game-winning three-run home run to Pittsburgh's Carlos Santana in what became an 8-7 loss. Bush, acquired in a trade with Texas last August, struggled during his brief time in Milwaukee. The 37-year-old went 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA and three saves in 37 appearances for the Brewers, including an 0-2 mark with a 9.58 ERA in 12 games this season.

