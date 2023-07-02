OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: U.S. Marshals Museum opens its doors to the world

United States Marshals Museum patrons, board members, staff and other VIPs gathered for the Celebration Under the Stars on June 28, the eve of the museum's ceremonial opening. The evening was an opportunity for the museum to honor those who have helped the museum on its path to opening.

At the celebration held at Packard Point Ranch in Muldrow, guests were treated to the depiction of a scene inspired by one of the museum's exhibits in the Campfire gallery, Stories Under the Stars. Actors portrayed early marshals gathered around a campfire after a long day in the saddle in pursuit of a fugitive, reflecting on those who went before them and how marshals and their stories, work and sacrifices will be remembered.

Other museum galleries include To Be A Marshal, Frontier Marshals, A Changing Nation and Modern Marshals. Museum guests will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the more than 350+ Marshals killed in the line of duty since 1789 in the the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor. The museum's Willard and Pat Walker National Learning Center will offer educational programming focused on the Constitution, the Rule of Law and civic literacy.

The opening culminates more than 16 years of fundraising, design, construction and installation that began in 2007 when the the United States Marshals Service chose Fort Smith, Arkansas, as the permanent home for its national museum, organizers say. Construction of the approximately 53,000-square-feet museum was completed in early 2020.

"The Museum features a unique exterior with a modified star-shaped design signifying the star badge worn by courageous U.S. Marshals," according to a news release. "Inside, five immersive galleries educate guests about the critical, ever-evolving role the Marshals have played in upholding the Rule of Law, driven by justice, integrity and service."

"To say we're excited would be a vast understatement," said Doug Babb, Chair of the United States Marshals Museum Board of Directors. "It's truly gratifying to see the work of so many different people who have dedicated their time and resources to this effort come to fruition. This will be a jewel for Fort Smith, the state of Arkansas and the country."

"I'm so excited to have the chance to lead this amazing group of people who have worked so diligently to reach this point," said Benjamin Johnson, United States Marshals Museum President and CEO. "The Museum will inspire Americans across the country--both now and for future generations--to live with the core values of the U.S. Marshals Service; justice, integrity, and service. Now it's time to welcome the world through our doors."

The museum opened to the public July 1 and will be open daily from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Chip and Elizabeth Paris (from left), Leigh and Scott Zuerker celebrate the opening of the U.S. Marshals Museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



John Schelzle, U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation board member; Keith Roberts and Laurice Hachem, foundation board chairwoman; Sen. John Boozman and wife Cathy; and Ben Johnson, USMM president and CEO, stand for a photo at Celebration Under the Stars on June 28. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Cheryl and George Westmoreland, USMM Foundation board member, attend the Celebration Under the Stars. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Howard Safir, former U.S. Marshals Service chief of operations and New York City Police and Fire Commissioner; (left) and Lenny DePaul, USMM board member, visit at the Celebration Under the Stars on June 28. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Susan Neyman, U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation chief development officer (from left); Jamie Moore, Packard Point Ranch owner; and Catherine Foreman Gray, museum board member, welcome guests to the Celebration Under the Stars. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Betty Lester and Gabriel Penny enjoy the Celebration Under the Stars. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Stephen and Courtney Gossow (from left), Cassady Faulkner, Myah Summerland and Stacy Little and Dana Hill gather at the Celebration Under the Stars. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Sunshine Bartlett (left) and Starla Talent enjoy the Celebration Under the Stars. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

