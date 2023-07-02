OPINION | Curtis Varnell: Arkansas native Adam Brown an American hero





Approaching Blakely Dam on Lake Ouachita with a teacher group, State Park interpreter Emily Stubblefield pointed to the quiet, clear water rippling by our barge.

"Directly beneath you lies a memorial to one of America's heroes," she explained. CPO Adam Brown, a Navy Seal and Arkansas native has one of the most unusual monuments in the world, one placed deep beneath the waters that recognizes his service to our country.

I couldn't wait to discover more of the remarkable story of his life and there was much to discover. The book "Fearless" by Eric Blehm, numerous YouTube videos, and the movie "Fearless: The Adam Brown Story" describe the life of a true American hero.

Adam Brown grew up in Hot Springs, where he was described as a sweet child with an adventurous streak. He played football at Hot Springs, then attended Arkansas Tech University at Russellville. Disappointed in the result of his efforts to play college ball and keep up with his academics, he soon dropped out and took up a much more hazardous sport: alcohol and eventually crystal meth and cocaine. His life took a downward spiral until landing in jail and facing a prison sentence.

His lawyer plea bargained him into an opportunity to correct his life through the Teen Challenge organization. Soon after he completed rehab, he met his future wife Kelley, married and three months later entered boot camp to become a Navy Seal. By 2003, he had reached a five-year mark of being drug free, was a Navy Seal and a member of the Underwater Demolition (BUD/S) team, which is accomplished by only a handful of the elite Seals.

Adam was injured in two separate accidents, lost his right eye and the use of his dominant hand, but still managed to join the elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group. In 2006, he was assigned duty in northern Afghanistan's Kunar Valley, a hot spot in the war.

Although he was aggressive and a warrior when in battle, he had a soft spot for children. On one of his trips home, he asked Kelley to help him find shoes for children in Afghanistan. Her church collected 500 pairs, then Adam went door to door distributing them to kids.

Kelley was concerned about her husband and his adventurous nature. After one of his deployments, Adam told Kelley, "I am not afraid. God gave me this gift--I don't feel fear." His officer described him as, "a man who leads by example, the first to volunteer for the hard jobs--he leads, mentors, and sets the example for others."

In 2008, Brown was in Iraq, destroying the improvised explosive devices and the men who created them. These devices accounted for 70% of the coalition deaths during that time. Their action saved thousands of lives. Adam was awarded a Bronze Star for valor for his actions.

On March 17, 2010, 36 year-old Adam and his fellow troops were again in battle, this time in Afghanistan against hard-core entrenched members of the Taliban. Adam's group was sent into a special operations mission to eliminate or apprehend a Taliban leader responsible for the deaths of numerous allied soldiers. The mission was in a highly fortified region in the Hindu Kush mountains.

Trapped in what was described as a hornet's nest of the enemy, Adam's unit was being fired at from every direction. Penned down by enemy fire, they quickly realized someone had to reposition themselves for them to survive. Adam yelled, "I got it," even though it meant exposing himself to enemy fire.

Adam Brown was shot and killed while defending his comrades. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star to go with his Bronze Star, Combat V for Valor and Purple Heart. The laser-etched, black granite memorial was placed near Blakely Dam as a tribute to Adam Brown.

"In Memory Of A Hero, CPO Adam Lee Brown / "Fearless Rock" dedicated to the memory and life of Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) & Hot Springs, Arkansas native who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our Nation in the mountains of Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom on 3/17/2010/proud son, devoted husband, loving father, true warrior, FEARLESS/ John 15:13 / This memorial was dedicated by Arkansas Scuba Divers & Friends to honor Adam and other members of the Special Operation community who have paid the ultimate price for our Freedom."

Memorial underwater



Wounded warrior





