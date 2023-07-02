Sections
Order blurs timeline for student vouchers

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses the media on the second floor rotunda of the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock in this March 8, 2023 file photo. Members of the state Legislature were on hand for the event, which included a signing ceremony for the Arkansas LEARNS Act. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)


Until a Pulaski County judge on Friday blocked for now the enforcement of the Arkansas LEARNS Act, student applications were being accepted through July 31 for the state's new Educational Freedom Accounts.

The accounts -- a provision in the law that is Act 237 of 2023 -- are intended to provide state funding of as much as $6,670 each to go toward private school tuition, uniforms, and educational supplies for as many as 6,000 students in the coming 2023-24 school year.

Whether there are to be new deadlines for student applications for the funding and for private schools to apply to receive the funding was unclear late Friday.

