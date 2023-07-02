Order blurs timeline for student vouchers





Until a Pulaski County judge on Friday blocked for now the enforcement of the Arkansas LEARNS Act, student applications were being accepted through July 31 for the state's new Educational Freedom Accounts.

The accounts -- a provision in the law that is Act 237 of 2023 -- are intended to provide state funding of as much as $6,670 each to go toward private school tuition, uniforms, and educational supplies for as many as 6,000 students in the coming 2023-24 school year.

Whether there are to be new deadlines for student applications for the funding and for private schools to apply to receive the funding was unclear late Friday.