Photos reveal military camp in Belarus

Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.

The images, also analyzed by The New York Times, shows that more than 250 tents, enough to house thousands of troops, have been erected in the past five days at a former military base outside Osipovichi, a town 142 miles north of the Ukrainian border. A satellite photo taken June 15 shows no sign of the rows of white and green structures that are clearly visible in a later image, dated June 30.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week after Minsk helped broker a deal to end what appeared to be an armed insurrection by the mercenary group. The abortive revolt saw Wagner troops, who had fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, capture a military headquarters in southern Russia and march hundreds of miles toward Moscow, seemingly unimpeded.

The invitation has made many in Ukraine once again wary of Belarus and has drawn condemnation and warnings from NATO leaders about the potential threat on their doorstep from a group that has earned a reputation for ruthless violence.

Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said his country, a close and dependent ally of Moscow, could use Wagner's experience and expertise, and announced that he had offered the fighters an "abandoned military unit" to set up camp.

Lukashenko also said Prigozhin arrived in Belarus. But Prigozhin has not been heard from publicly in a week, and his whereabouts have not been independently confirmed.

Aliaksandr Azarau, leader of the anti-Lukashenko BYPOL guerrilla group of former military members, told The Associated Press by phone Thursday that construction of a site for Wagner mercenaries was underway near Osipovichi.

Up to 8,000 fighters from Wagner's private military force may be deployed in Belarus, a spokesperson for Ukraine's border force told Ukrainian media Saturday. Speaking to the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, Andriy Demchenko said Ukraine would strengthen its 674-mile border with Belarus in response.

Lukashenko previously allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops and weapons into Ukraine. He has also welcomed a continued Russian-armed presence in Belarus, including joint military camps and exercises, as well as the deployment of some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons there.

Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on Saturday that as of last week, about 2,000 troops from regular Russian army units remained stationed in Belarus.

At a Friday evening gala marking the Belarusian Independence Day, Lukashenko declared that he was "sure" Belarus would not have to use the nuclear weapons deployed to its territory and would not get directly involved in Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"The longer we live, the more we are convinced that (nuclear weapons) should be with us, in Belarus, in a safe place. And I am sure that we will never have to use them while we have them, and the enemy shall never set foot on our soil," Lukashenko said.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by Megan Specia of The New York Times.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speak during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the resort city of Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops got as close as 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) from Moscow when he ordered them to turn back under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Lukashenko that granted amnesty to him and of his Wagner Group of private contractors, allowing them to move to Belarus. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)



This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC taken on Thursday, June 15, 2023, shows a former military base outside the Belarusian town of Osipovichi shows no signs of the structures that appeared two weeks later. As part of a deal to end a rebellion in Russia by Wagner Group mercenaries, Belaruss president says he offered the fighters an abandoned military unit to set up camp and the leader of an exiled Belarusian guerrilla organization told The AP it is near Osipovichi. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

