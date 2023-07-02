Pulaski County authorities reported seven homicides in June, three shy of last year’s monthly total

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated seven homicides during June, matching the toll set in June 2021 but short of the 10 slayings reported last June, when the county was in the midst of a surge in homicides that eventually surpassed records set in the 1990s.

In the first half of 2023, law enforcement investigated 44 killings in the county, less than the 47 homicides reported by the end of June in 2021 and and the 62 investigated by that date last year.

Last month, Little Rock police investigated six homicide deaths in four separate incidents, with one of them being a triple homicide, while Pulaski County deputies investigated one killing.

All of the victims in June's homicides died of gunshot wounds, authorities said. So far this year, all but eight of the 44 reported killings, or 81%, were committed using firearms.

Although one victim's age and race had not yet been released Saturday, the average age of the remaining six victims was about 38, skewing older than the average victim age of about 30 so far this year. Three of the victims were Black and three white, and all but one were male.

In the first half of 2023, of the 40 victims whose race authorities had released, 31 -- about 78% -- were Black, eight -- 20% -- were white and one -- about 2% -- was Hispanic.

The six homicides reported in the capital city last month matched the toll set last June in the city, but exceeded the four killings reported in the city in June 2021 and fell short of the 10 reported in that month in 2020, records showed. Before 2020, the last time the city's death toll reached six in June was 2013.

So far in 2023, Little Rock police have investigated 26 deaths across 23 separate incidents, with some incidents being multiple homicides. By the end of June in 2022, police had investigated 42 deaths across 39 incidents, records showed, and by that time in 2021, 31 killings had been reported.

The killing investigated by Pulaski County was the agency's second homicide investigation so far in 2023. Deputies did not investigate any slayings in June of 2022 or 2021. In 2022, the agency had investigated five killings by the end of June, while in 2021 the toll for the first six months of the year had risen to four.

It was the first June since 2018 that North Little Rock police did not investigate a homicide, records showed. That agency has investigated 12 homicides so far this year.

Little Rock police on June 16 investigated the first homicide of the month when officers arrived just before 3 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired near 1501 West 10th St. There they located Devin Jones, 27, of Forrest City, who was shot and died of his wounds.

Authorities had yet to release any suspect information in Jones' killing as of Saturday afternoon.

On June 19, officers responded to 7325 Fairfield Drive just before 10 p.m. following a report of a shooting and located Ricardo Sykes, 49, of Little Rock lying shot in the front yard. The address is listed as his residence in a police report.

The 911 caller told authorities that the shooter, a woman, fled in Sykes' vehicle after the shooting, according to an affidavit written by a police detective. Police identified the suspect as Crystal Perkins, 40, of Little Rock, and they received an anonymous call from someone claiming to be Sykes' wife who wanted to turn herself in.

Perkins and Sykes were married, but she filed for divorce and had a no-contact order against him, court records showed. In the petition for a no-contact order, Perkins alleges that Sykes choked her and that she feared for her life and the lives of her children.

Sykes' family, however, told a reporter from THV11 in June that Perkins was the abuser, and that they had feared for his life during the relationship.

Video footage from outside the residence showed an argument between the two with Sykes near his car in the driveway. He repeatedly yelled at Perkins to "shoot!" before she fired about nine shots at him, the affidavit states.

She turned herself in to police on June 20 and was held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond Saturday afternoon, jail records showed. Perkins pleaded innocent to a first-degree murder count on June 21, court records showed.

Little Rock officers responding to a report of a shooting shortly before 3 a.m. on June 21 to the Northwest Apartments at 11701 Mara Lynn Road located Immanuel Turner, 26, of Little Rock shot.

The caller, Halia Houston, 20, of Little Rock, told police Turner pointed a gun at her and spit on her before she took the weapon from him and shot him, according to an affidavit written by a police detective. He died of his wounds at a Little Rock hospital.

Police arrested Houston, who told police that she and Turner were in a sexual relationship but that he had been staying with ex-girlfriends and threatening her for a week before the incident, the affidavit states.

Houston showed detectives a recording of the incident in which Turner could be heard calling her "scary" and spitting at her before she brandishes a gun at him and shoots him, the affidavit states.

She was held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond Saturday afternoon, jail records showed. Houston pleaded innocent to a charge of first-degree murder on June 22, court records showed.

Little Rock firefighters on June 23 were working to extinguish a fire at a residence at 4800 Greenfield Drive when they located the remains of four people, authorities said. Police determined that all four -- Alexander Hamilton, 37, Thomas Hamilton, 37, James Hamilton, 60, and Kyleigh Hamilton, 33, had all died of gunshot wounds, and that Alexander's was self-inflicted.

Detectives think that Alexander shot his twin brother Thomas, his father James and his wife Kyleigh before lighting the fire and taking his own life, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

On June 30, Pulaski County deputies investigated a shooting in the 5500 block of Jacksonville Conway Road that left one man dead, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office. The agency has yet to identify the male victim or the homeowner, who was taken into custody, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said Friday.

The homeowner faced other charges but had not been charged in the killing Friday, Knox said, but the investigation was ongoing.

So far in 2023, Little Rock police have arrested at least one suspect in 16 of their 23 separate homicide cases, records showed, while two more were closed by exception because the primary suspect is dead and another was in file review, with a prosecutor working to determine whether the case warrants criminal charges for the person of interest.

North Little Rock police so far have made arrests in eight of 12 homicide cases in 2023, records showed, with one more in file review with a prosecutor.

Pulaski County deputies have arrested a suspect in both of the homicides they have investigated in 2023, although it was not yet clear whether one of those suspects would face charges in the killing.

Sherwood police, who have investigated one homicide this year and made an arrest in that case, and Jacksonville police also made an arrest in their single homicide case so far in 2023.