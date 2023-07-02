Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 5-9.

John K. Jones; Catherine V. Jones to Palisades Way, LLC, Plots 157-160, Prospect Terrace No. 2, $1,942,500.

Bottoms Up Real Estate Investments, LLC to Curiokey, LLC, 121 N. Jackson St., Little Rock. Ls1-4, Banks- Howard Adams, $1,080,000.

Jane Boyd Prince; The Jane Boyd Prince Revocable Trust to Marc Stewart; Lauron Stewart, 10 Ridgeview Drive, Little Rock. L3, The Ridge, $876,000.

Lima Foxtrot, LLC to Hastings Bay Marina, Inc., Pt W/2 Section 6-2N-13W & Pt E/2 Section 1-2N-14W, $875,000.

Jens Talbert to Walter R. Gerget; Drew F. Herget, 1919 N. Jackson, Little Rock. Ls39-40, Shadowlawn, $835,000.

JVRC, LLC to Cody J. Timmerman; Raegan C. Muse, 5414 Edgewood Road, Little Rock. L122, Prospect Terrace No. 2, $767,000.

Stephen Brian Harrison; Karen Fortner to Justin Bailey Franks; Michelle Lynn Franks, 24 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L12 B3, Chenal Valley, $740,000.

Red Devil Investments, LLC to I 40 Liquor & Wine, LLC, 6012 Crystal Hill Road, North Little Rock. L18R, Crystal Hill No. 6 Replat, $710,000.

Clifton Family, LLLP to The City of North Little Rock- North Little Rock Wastewater Utility, Pt Spanish Grant No. 497, $650,000.

Donoxia Feng; Yilu Zhang to Jingyi Wang; Wengsheng Sha, 1605 Wetherborne Drive, Little Rock. L19 B8, The Villages Of Wellington, $625,000.

Wade Radke; Regina Radke; Gina Radke to Terry Dugger; Heidi Dugger, Ls19-20 B107, Park Hill NLR, $580,000.

Matthew Bennett; Tara Bennett to Pat Antoon; Mandy Antoon, 112 Summershade Loop, Little Rock. L4 B5, Wildwood Ridge, $556,700.

Cambrie M. Dorrity; Jeffrey A. Dorrity to Alexandria L. Beebe; Mallory D. Mathis, 22 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L77 B2, Copper Run Phase II, $495,000.

Shawn A. Harwell; Kristin L. Harwell; Shawn And Kristin Harwell Revocable Trust Agreement to Stephen Dalby; Christen Erin Dalby, 211 Chalamont Lane, Little Rock. L11 B74, Chenal Valley, $490,000.

Sandra Hardberger; R. E. Hardberger, Jr. (dec'd) to Jordan Rentals, LLC, 10 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L5 B3, Chenal Valley, $479,750.

Morgan Griffith Keyes; Charles Griffith Keyes Revocable Trust to Kenan Jones Keyes; Kenen Jones Keyes Revocable Trust, Ls5-6 B24, Park View, $478,125.

Bert G. Dickey, IV to Keith Freeman; Allison Freeman, 14515 Jerome Drive, Little Rock. Ls7-8 B9, Secluded Hills Estates, $468,000.

Gwyneth Vera Erxleben; Gwyneth Vera Erxleben Inter Vivos Revocable Trust to Brian Ross; Jenny Ross, Ls31-33, South Normandy (and Portion Referred To As "Undeveloped Area"), $466,400.

Matthew Douglas; Ashleigh Douglas to Crystin Summer Mullins; Jordan Travis Mullins, 4 Riverland Cove, Maumelle. L4, Palisades Heights Single Family Detached, $465,000.

Elise Higdon McKelvey; Estate of Kent David McKelvey, Jr. (dec'd) to Bullet Properties, LLC, L53, Grandview, $460,000.

James Carter Wallace; James R. And Patricia Ann Wallace Joint Revocable Trust to Jay Stroud; Jan Stroud, 13 Lakewood Drive, North Little Rock. L7 B1, Lakewood Heights, $450,000.

BJR Group, Inc. to Mike French, L9, South Shore, $450,000.

Allan Robert Provorse; Paula Rae Provorse to Leon J. Huss; Marlene R. Huss, 125 Lucia Lane, North Little Rock. L1627, The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $435,000.

Peidong Shi; Zuefei Cao to Lacie Knowles Benafield; Daniel Blake Benafield, 32 Winterfern Cove, Little Rock. L22 B20, Woodlands Edge, $428,000.

Deborah T. Long to Bruce Netherton; The Bruce Netherton Revocable Trust, Unit 5, Country Place HPR Phase 1B, $426,000.

Bethany Morrison to Ian Bozidar Djurica; Arianna Holly Shojaee, 109 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L16 B7, Elmhurst, $425,000.

Richard A. Coppola; Lisa Paige Coppola to Stephen Bates; Laura Bates, 14310 Orleans Drive, Little Rock. L448, St. Charles, $425,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Arif Hudda; Ikshita Bhalesha, 76 Corniche Cove, Maumelle. L1700, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $405,700.

SDB Properties, LLC to JFD Holdings, LLC, 4603 Fairway Ave., North Little Rock. Unit B-2 & Unit B-3, Dean-Jolly HPT, $405,000.

B & C Properties of Little Rock, LLC to Brickbat, Inc., L2, Brickbat Replat- Pope's 1000 Acre Grant, $400,000.

Ramo Development, LLC to John Stanley Chapman; Montana Lewis Chapman, 35 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L14 B1, Fletcher Valley, $395,000.

Murillo Investments, LLC to Michael Canady; Precious Canady, 9117 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L11 B4, Creekside, $384,900.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC to Stephanie Kaye Barnes, 1521 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. L7R B214, Orginal City of Little Rock Replat, $379,000.

Shannon R. Jacobson; Carmen V. Jacobson to Sandra L. Miller, 207 Marie Jeanne Drive, Maumelle. L1610, The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $374,000.

Leta Hunt to James Wylie Gibbons, Jr.; Callye Rose Gibbons, L18, Millers Glen Phase 8, $373,506.

BGRS, LLC to Derek Edwards; Jennifer Edwards, 5 Bordeaux Court, Little Rock. L766, St. Charles, $365,000.

Daniel Medlock; Rita Medlock to Jonathan Allan Hill; Casey Masters Hill, L198, Longlea Phase VI, $352,000.

Christopher S. Casier; Tracey Casier to Bryan Anderson; Skyler Anderson, 1701 Creekview Drive, Sherwood. L21 B10, Creekside, $350,000.

Ellison Ventures, LLC to Reya Properties, LLC, 5910 West 53rd St., Little Rock. L3-BR, Geyer Springs Apartment Replat, $341,000.

Clyde Neyl Williams; Rhonda Williams to Vernon Dean Bowman; Madelyn Bowman, 102 Layne Drive, Maumelle. L22, Chalets at Country Club, $335,000.

Robert Cortinez, II; Elizabeth H. Cortinez to Typically Not Typical, LLC, 900 West 4th St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B253, Original City of Little Rock, $335,000.

Willmark Homes, Inc. to JVRC, LLC, 105 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L15 B7, Elmhurst, $332,500.

John H. Hicks; Muriel L. Hicks; Hicks Family Revocable Trust to Ryan Wilson, 2502 Arkansas Valley Drive, Little Rock. L2 B35, Pleasant Valley, $331,000.

Robert L. Johnson; Janet L. Johnson to David Kaeppel; Leslie Kaeppel, L163, Walnut Point Phase V- Northlake, $330,000.

Sarah J. Lange; Harrison L. XXVIII Trust to Derek Grills, 315 Rock St., Unit 1502, Little Rock. Unit 1502, River Market Tower HPR, $324,000.

Josephine Marie Gass; Nicholas Stephen Roberts to JO Investments, LLC, L6 B48, Original City of Little Rock, $320,000.

Vickie Harrison to Charles E. Smith, Pt S/2 Section 7-1S-10W, $315,000.

Richard Herring; Haleigh Herring to Kason Kimbrell; Haley Kimbrell, 6 Blue Mountain Drive, Maumelle. L47, Edgewater Phase I, $310,000.

Jonathan Gillip; Mary Gillip to Nicholas Novajosky; Lauren Ford, 3000 Misty Lane, Little Rock. L197, Echo Valley 2nd, $300,000.

HSD Properties, LLC to Flowers And Elders, LLC, L5, Jelce; L1 B1, Green Plains; Pt Section 16-2N-11W, $30,000.

Opal Investments, LLC to Angela Swift, 35 Colony Road, Little Rock. L265, Colony West 3rd, $300,000.

Crest Properties, LLC to Brennon Luster, 217 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L23 B1, Strong And Waters, $297,000.

Jamie Cottrill; Estate of Dawn Strunk (dec'd) to Steven Hiram White; Misty Antionette White, 151 Auriel Circle, Maumelle. L1006, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $295,000.

Katie Standridge Cruz; Dylan Cruz to Steve Overley; Kay Overley, L72, Leawood Mountain, $293,550.

Gregory R. Peckham, Jr.; Merry M. Peckham to Bethany Ann Tarpley, Ls6-7 B2, Doyle Place Replat, $290,000.

Sara Chatman to Bryan M. Pace; Rachel L. Pace, 12 Millstone Cove, Maumelle. L120, Stoneledge, $290,000.

Timothy Jacob Ehli, Jr. to Dogtown Ventures, LLC, L107, Leawood Manor 2nd, $288,694.

Ronnie Davis to Kathryn M. Holmes; Colby Holmes, 36 Legends Drive, Little Rock. L899, Fairway Woods Phase II- Otter Creek Community, $285,000.

Kirby W. Norwood; Ann D. Norwood to Justin T. Hutchinson; Erica Brooke Hutchinson, 21 Forest Brook Court, Little Rock. L22 B3, Sandpiper West, $280,000.

Pendleton Properties, LLC to Dorothy H. Gray-Stallcup, 3014 Main St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B2, South Main Street, $280,000.

Mary Jane Shannon; Kelly McDowell; Mary Jane Shannon Rental Trust to Kenyatta Johnson, 14213 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. Pt NW NE 25-3N-13W, $274,900.

John Gilbreath; Katherine Gilbreath to Paula J. Handy, 1324 Prudence St., Jacksonville. L7, Knotting Hill Phase I, $268,800.

Barbara L. Miller to Brandon Black; Emily Walker, 8211 Lowell Lane, Little Rock. L217, Sheraton Park Section D, $260,000.

Rhonda Rowell Davis to Andrea King, 2504 Riverfront Drive, Apt. 1, Little Rock. Unit 7, Round River HPR, $260,000.

Kevin Wong to Caleb Guthrey, L5 B 98, Chenal Valley, $250,000.

Debra L. Rogers; Debra L. Rogers Living Trust to Sandra Haslett, L1 B4, Sandpiper West, $250,000.

Madlyn Arian Brown; Nicholas Read Brown to Richard Lewis; Michelle Lewis, 4 Silver Fir Court, Little Rock. L479, Pleasant View Phase VII-D, $245,000.

Marvin D. Parker to Samuel Robinson, II, 2201 Steeple Chase Drive, Jacksonville. L369, Foxwood Phase VII-A, $245,000.

Jonathan W. Rick to Dan Gammill, 26 Burkwood Drive, Little Rock. L13 B7, Cedar Ridge, $240,000.

Casondra Christell Norman LeMay; Ronald LeMay to Two Moon Properties, LLC, 4304 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L15 B23, Lakewood, $240,000.

Melrose Divide Properties, LLC to Maia Leann Brouillette, 108 Melrose Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B2, Melrose Place, $239,000.

Kira Rinehart Kennedy to Catherine Switzer, 2801 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. L1 B4, Ferndale, $236,000.

Crystin Summer Mullins; Crystin Summer Amato to Josh M. Altenbaumer; Abigail Brizuela Jerezano, 147 Rolling Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L73m Woodland Heights, $229,900.

Sharon Williams to Christopher McGraw, 3908 Dunkeld Drive, North Little Rock. L27 B69, Lakewood, $228,300.

Reclaimed Realty, LLC to Kelly Simon; Charles Zook, 7124 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt NE NW 1-1N-13W, $225,000.

Amber McGoogan to Parker D. Coffield; Paula Coffield, Styers 7303 Briarwood Drive, Little Rock. L107, Briarwood, $225,000.

Jones Team, LLC to Benjamin G. Long, 14 Painted Turtle Cove, Little Rock. L88, Turtle Creek, $220,000.

Hawkland Properties, LLC to Kayman D. Plummer, 8501 Merriwood Court, Sherwood. L56, Meriwood, $220,000.

Evan Forrest Link; The Ann Link Living Trust to Phillip Hill; Wanda Rena Adams, 17 Butterfly Cove, Little Rock. L181, Otter Creek Community Phase II-B, $219,000.

Joshua Daniel Lyon; Kayla Leann Lyon to Wanda White Dantonio; Joseph Paul Dantonio, 5418 C St., Little Rock. L10 B19, Pfeifer, $219,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Key Equity Group, LLC, Pt NW NW 4-2N-11W, $216,222.

N. Craig Mallett; Ashley Logan Mallett to Nathaniel Musser; Jamie Musser, 3500 McCord Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B56, Lakewood; Pt NE SE 24-2N-12W, $215,000.

Thomas Arthur McDonald; Joanna Elizabeth Klett to Sarah T. Owen, 301 N. Walnut St., Little Rock. L7 B4, Glendale, $207,000.

Tracee Ryan Henderson to Rafael Pelayo; Vania Pelayo, 10 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock. L52, Wisteria, $206,000.

Ramona Elizabeth Garvey to Sarah Margaret Mahan, 1921 Calgary Trail, Little Rock. L70, Point West 3rd Phase 2A, $202,000.

Rajnie Takhar to Ralph Layne White, L35 B207, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Timothy Brochero; Abigail Rose, 8604 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood. L46, North Hills Manor, $199,000.

Max W. Nutt; Juanita Nutt to TBLB Farms, LLC, Pt SW NE 6-3N-15W, $195,000.

Tiquila L. Smith to Kaylan Ellis Chase; Shannon Chase, 12500 Faulkner Crossing Drive, North Little Rock. L172, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $195,000.

Keith Dewayne Williams; Cheesa Shavon Williams to Catherine McCormack; Alexander Withers, 38 Redleaf Circle, Little Rock. L31 B1, Crystal Valley Manor, $194,650.

Commissioner In Circuit to Hope Federal Credit Union, Ls1-4 B11, Ruebel & Leymer, $190,583.

Bank OZK to Hamza Arshad, 1105 Burman Drive, Jacksonville. Ls3-4 B8, Crestview, $190,000.

Karen A. Martin; Pamela I. Mantooth; Tollett Living Trust to Jonathan Gillip, 6614 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock. L9 B24, Indian Hills, $185,000.

Michael A. Logan to Leon France L137, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $185,000.

Calomini, LLC to Steco Corp., L3, North Little Rock I-440 Industrial Park Phase IV, $182,446.

Michael Taylor Stewart to Rachel Louise Stewart, 19 Creekridge Circle, North Little Rock. L42, Creekside, $182,000.

Christina Marie Styer to Arkansas Natural Properties, LLC, L59 B5, Park Hill NLR, $181,000.

Hugh F. Spinks; Debra Spinks to Jordan Jones, 2005 Dakota Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B403, Indian Hills Townhomes, $179,500.

Danny Keith Willits to Shelby Morrow; Hayley D. Thomson, 201 Dennison St., Little Rock. L16 B7, Capital View, $179,000.

Betty Jo Mabry; Jerry L. Mabry (dec'd) to M&D Group, LLC, L15, Cardinal Heights Section A, $177,000.

Susan E. Schickel; Louis E. Schickel Revocable Trust to Ward Hillegas; Kathleen Hillegas; The Ward Living Trust, L9, Beau Rivage, $175,000.

Harold Mark Hicks to Sarah Katharine Mullis, 16 Kingsbridge Way, Little Rock. Apt. 16, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 1, $171,000.

Liberty Land Company, LLC to Alyscia M. Grandy, 5313 Holly Springs Blvd., Little Rock. L40, Woodland Ridge (formerly: L40, Geyer Springs South Phase I), $164,900.

Richard Doremus to Dakota Tyler Bean; Heaven Leight Star Vaughn, 302 Verona Ave., Sherwood. L35 B310, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

Vincent Wren; Cheryl A. Wren; Wren Irrevocable Trust to Wren Wren Ward, Inc., 225 Thayer St., A & B, Little Rock. L10 B5, Capitol View, $160,000.

Norma Jevahirian to Chris Gamet, Pt NW 4-3N-10W, $160,000.

Gregory L. Caudle to Baba June, LLC, L134, Treasure Hill, $160,000.

Triple E Realty, LLC to Diego Corcoles, 10304 Jana Drive, Little Rock. L46, Belair Section B, $158,000.

Marilyn S. Duty to Nathaniel Warren; LeSea Warren, 27205 Highway 107, Cabot. L20, Pin Oak Acres, $155,000.

Mardelyn Witkowski; Estate of Chad Edward Witkoski (dec'd) to Conway Gulf, LLC, L3, Shilcott's Commercial Annex, $155,000.

Timothy Lewis Edwards; The Delta Edwards Irrevocable Trust to Zachary Ryan Williams, 13010 Old River Drive, Scott. L105, River Manor Estates, $155,000.

Jimmie Barber to Malott Enterprises, Inc., L8 B46, Cherry & Cox, $154,250.

Glen Woiteshek to Topf Wildflowers Enterprises, LLC, 3765 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L64 B202, Park Hill NLR, $150,000.

Paula W. Hibbs; Johnny E. Hibbs to Shelby Allison Hibbs; John Brady Hibbs, Ls9-10, HM Tucker No. 2, $150,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Arthi Rani Ramiya, 5212 Wood St., North Little Rock. L45, Camp Robinson, $150,000.