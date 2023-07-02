RIVER VALLEY EATS: Kat Robinson says Waldorf salad is a surprise at Clarksville’s Wrecked Canoe Bistro

Who'd have guessed one of Clarksville's most happening places would be tucked inside a gas station? That is indeed the case for Wrecked Canoe Bistro & Patio, which has made itself comfortable in a spot at 1100 E. Main St. once occupied by the Oark Burger Company. The patio in the name comes from a reclaimed outdoor space on the north side of the building, where one can take their burger or sandwich and enjoy the temperature of the day, often with live music from one of the many acts who come in several nights each week. Wrecked Canoe also has a private alcohol license, which means you can enjoy a beverage with your evening concert.

For those who crave air conditioning, there is indeed a dining room separated from the beverage cooler and snack racks within the gas station itself. Order at the counter during the mornings, and you'll get a great and familiar breakfast -- seeing as breakfasts are now provided by the crack crew from the recently closed Kountry Kitchen Grille. The new additions to Wrecked Canoe also offer a plate lunch special most days.

It's the key menu features, though, that I must address, because I do believe this is the only place in Arkansas that offers Waldorf chicken salad on a sandwich. Even finding the dish, popular in mid-century Arkansas and elsewhere, on a menu is a challenge -- to mind, the other place regularly offering it may be Neal's Cafe in Springdale -- but to find it as the star sandwich on a menu is both surprising and delightful. What's also unique is that this apple-packed, mayo-based conglomeration of grilled chicken breast is savory, not sweet, which means putting it on sourdough bread and having it grilled is not as odd as it might seem. In fact, the combination is downright delectable. Depending on what's available each day, you have the option of enjoying your Waldorf chicken salad on white, wheat, croissant, and, well, salad greens.

And then there are the burgers. Unlike many other concept restaurants of our time, Wrecked Canoe does not offer a slate of variety here, just a burger, topped how you wish. The toppings include the standard L-TOP (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) but you're also welcome to try avocado, red bell pepper, green olives or even spinach on your burger. Rather than load up with the unusual, I subjected the standard burger, sans cheese, to one of the toughest burger critics in the region. Hunter pronounced it one of the best encountered this year -- nicely seasoned, good griddle crust on the patty, pliant bun, and tasty with a smear of mustard.

We did try different fries. I dug into sweet potato fries, which were almost alarmingly plentiful and which were served with honey packets. Hunter's Cajun fries were actually crinkle cut fries dusted with Cajun seasoning.

Chicken and shrimp are also offered, both grilled and fried, on platters or in sandwiches, wraps and salads. There's a BLT, paninis, and other offerings, but Wrecked Canoe keeps the selection simple and streamlined. Look for the dessert of the day at the register.

Information: 754-0092.

Kat Robinson's latest book, "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," is available nationwide. The book, which contains 248 recipes for pie and pie crust from Arkansas restaurants, home cooks and historical sources, is available at location and franchise bookstores across the state. Email Kat at kat@tiedyetravels.com.

Even finding Waldorf chicken salad, popular in mid-century Arkansas and elsewhere, on a menu is a challenge, but to find it as the star sandwich on a menu is both surprising and delightful. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

