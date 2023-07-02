She met KFC’s Colonel and owned many stores

Jessie Bullock shook hands with the Colonel in 1957 and, with that, became an owner of a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

"We first brought the large hamburger to Little Rock, with the Hi-Boy hamburger," says Bullock, 91. "Then we were in Memphis one weekend and we saw all of these crowds, a block long, trying to get into a Kentucky Fried Chicken Store. We decided we would call the Colonel."

She means Colonel Harland Sanders, of course.

"We wanted to see about getting Kentucky Fried Chicken in our store," she says.

The Colonel went with her then-husband, John Bullock, to pick up two pressure cooker pots from a drugstore that had been selling his chicken recipe, and he gave them to John.

"And