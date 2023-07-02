BERRYVILLE -- By any standard, the first Smallmouth Shootout to benefit The Mayfly Project on the Kings River June 24 was successful.

The Mayfly Project is a 501(c)(3) organization that uses fly fishing to mentor children in foster care and introduce them to their local water ecosystems. The objective is to connect foster children to a rewarding, lifelong hobby that will provide an outlet for them to have fun, feel supported and to develop a meaningful connection with the outdoors.

With 22 teams, the event netted $3,000, enough to pay for four young people to experience the program. Preston Dominy, the event organizer, said the support was phenomenal for a first-time event.

Fishing alone, Thomas Horsman (Idiot On A Paddleboard) won the one-fly category with 54 total inches. Also fishing alone, Wesley Wahls (Carroll County Cavalry) finished second with 42.25 inches. Ben Peterson and Mark Peterson of Kansas City, Mo., (Team Buckets) placed third with 32 inches.

Joseph Lynch and Riley Delong of Oklahoma City (Okie Boyz) won the consolation bracket with 42 inches. Rusty Pruitt and Bryan Hendricks of Bryant and Little Rock, respectively, placed second with 29.5 inches.

Robert Griffin of Fayetteville caught the biggest fish of the tournament. It measured 16 1/2 inches. Griffin caught it on a Galloup's T&A Bunker, an articulated marabou fly that sinks slowly and hovers slightly above the bottom. He cast it with a 6-weight TFO rod with intermediate line.

"I pulled him out from underneath a rock," Griffin said. "I threw it in there a couple of times. He came out and he grabbed it. I missed him the first time, and he gave me a second chance."

The tournament format was unique. Eligible waters initially were the Kings River from Rockhouse to Trigger Gap, and from Trigger Gap to the Hwy. 62 Bridge. Participants had to declare their section in advance. Because of low water, however, the organizers announced shortly before the event that anglers could fish anywhere on the river. This enabled anglers to separate and reduce fishing pressure on constricted water.

Only fly fishing gear was allowed. Rules required a team to use only one fly for the entire event. Team members also had to use the same fly. If a member lost a fly for any reason, the team would be relegated to a consolation flight in which they could use any fly. At that point, the team's one-fly score was final, and they began a new score for the consolation bracket.

To officially score a fish, anglers were required to photograph a fish on a measuring board with an official Mayfly Project decal in the frame.

Teams were also required to come up with creative names. Terri Pruitt, Rusty's level-headed spouse, shot down a couple of our more creative suggestions. We settled on, "Our Flies Are Open."

Pruitt and I arrived on Friday and camped at Kings River Outfitters at Trigger Gap. It was sweltering when when we arrived, but the temperature plummeted that night. The low was about 68 degrees, which made for pleasant rest.

In the morning Pruitt and I watched the other competitors arrive. Several brought large river rafts. One team even brought a big drift boat. These were trout anglers. Fishing for smallmouth bass in streams is entirely a different game. Furthermore, there wasn't enough water for those boats. It's hard enough to schlep a canoe through riffles that are scarcely more than wet gravel. Those anglers essentially limited themselves to fishing a single pool. Pruitt and I believed that we had a good chance to perform very well.

Pruitt and I originally committed to the upper section at Rockhouse, but we were not comfortable with it. I have fished a lot from Rockhouse to Hwy. 62, and it has never been kind to me.

When organizers opened the entire river to competition, Pruitt and I opted to fish in the vicinity of the Hwy. 143 Bridge about four miles downstream from Hwy. 62. My friend Philip Dixon of Berryville said that's his favorite stretch.

We intended to put in at Hwy. 143, wade fish upstream for 2-3 miles and then float fish back down. Good water was in sight downstream, so we reversed our plan. We would fish downstream 1-2 miles and then fish back upstream. If we were off the water by about 2:15 p.m., we would make it back to Trigger Gap for check-in with about three minutes to spare.

Pruitt lost his primary fly immediately, so we essentially started the day in the consolation bracket. Subsequently, Pruitt had success with a Clouser minnow, the same fly he fished with spectacular results a few weeks ago on Crooked Creek. He racked up a small collection of 9- and 10-inch smallmouths. He hooked one that appeared to be 12-13 inches, but it broke off as Pruitt maneuvered it for landing.

Small fish in the riffles made me anxious. Two big fish would crush this tournament. I went downstream to search for them and discovered a long pool with a low bluff on one side. The water had the milky emerald color that I love. A deep seam littered with boulders ran down the middle. It was big-fish water.

I stayed with my primary fly, a double bead-head crawfish imitator tied by a friend at Ouachita River Outfitters in Hot Springs. In bright, hot conditions, big fish would be near the bottom. That heavy fly would get to the bottom quickly, but it also snagged a lot. I had to swim to retrieve it multiple times. My swims eventually took me to the bluff bank where I stood on a boulder and worked the deep water thoroughly.

I let one cast soak. When I lifted my rod, it met stiff resistance, and then it doubled over. Fish on!

It was a brute. I slowed a blistering run by lightly braking the outgoing line with my index finger. When the fish stopped, I stripped line and hoisted my rod. The fish plowed to the bottom and thrashed violently. I was elated because, although I fish for trout with fly equipment frequently, this was my first smallmouth bass on a fly rod. I've battled enough of them to know it was in the 16-inch range.

With one mighty shake the fish was gone. Apparently it was not well hooked, and when it got tired of me, it let me go.

I ended the day with another that measured just shy of 14 inches.

Later, Dixon quizzed me. The pool where I fought the big fish is one of his favorites.

"I'll tell you right now it was a lot bigger than 16 inches," Dixon said. "If you'd have landed him, you probably would have found two of my worms in his mouth. I've had him on twice, and I promise you he's close to 20!

"He's a smart fish," Dixon added. "You did good to fight him as long as you did on a fly rod."

Dixon then regaled me of his own battles with what he was sure was my fish.

The first-place team won a pair of fly rods worth about $1,500 each. Pruitt and I won a guided fly fishing trip on Kings River. That's not a bad consolation prize at all.

The guys in the drift boat? They got penalized 15 inches for checking in late.

Despite the heat, it was a fun way to contribute to a worthy cause and enjoy fellowship with kindred spirits. For more information about The Mayfly Project, visit themayflyproject.com.