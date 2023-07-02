Spotlight: Bentonville Moves aids city’s pedestrian master plan





Jessica Pearson and her family spend a lot of time on their bikes. That's at the root of the reason they moved to Northwest Arkansas.

"We were coming here for the outdoor recreation," she says. That "is what drew us to the area."

As the Coalition Project Manager for the citizen-led organization Bentonville Moves, Jessica Pearson is setting to work helping make the city of Bentonville a safer place to more easily go about the community on bikes. She was contracted with City Thread, a national organization that has living projects in 10 other cities across the U.S.,