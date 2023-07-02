State officials expressed disagreement over first gentleman’s interest in affairs of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism





State officials in an email exchange earlier this year expressed differing views over first gentleman Bryan Sanders' interest in managing an advertising account for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Mike Mills, former secretary of the department, said in a March 24 email that Bryan Sanders "wants to take over" the department's account with CJRW, a Little Rock-based advertising agency.

In response, Jordan Powell, director of public affairs for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said in a March 27 email that Bryan Sanders "certainly has no interest in a 'takeover' of any ad account."

The exchange, first reported on by the Arkansas Times and independently reviewed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request, reflects an instance of disagreement between the governor's office and Mills over how the department's affairs should be managed in the months leading up to Mills' resignation.

Mills resigned as secretary in early June after less than six months as head of the agency. Sarah Sanders appointed Shea Lewis, then-director of Arkansas State Parks, to serve as interim secretary.

Mills' resignation letter, obtained by the Democrat-Gazette, does not list a reason for his departure.

Shortly before he left, Mills requested a meeting with the governor to discuss, among other topics, the possible elimination of seven state parks and changes to the number of state parks personnel, according to previously released documents. But Sarah Sanders wants to elevate state parks, not close them, and she doesn't want to fire excellent and dedicated parks staff, her spokeswoman has said.

Mills did not respond to a phone call request for comment Friday. He has previously declined to comment.

When asked about the roles played by Bryan Sanders and Powell within the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Alexa Henning, spokesperson for the Republican governor, said in a written statement "The First Gentleman, like any Governor's spouse, has initiatives and priorities he's focused on."

Henning noted that in January the governor established the Natural State Initiative, and appointed the first gentleman to serve as chair of its Natural State Advisory Council on a volunteer basis with no compensation for his duties.

"In addition to working with officials at the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, the executive order also instructs the Advisory Council to work with the Department of Commerce and leaders in the tourism industry to establish Arkansas as a leader in the outdoor economy and a destination for outdoor enthusiasts from around the world," Henning said.

In his March 24 email, Mills said he had a "long conversation with Bryan today" and claimed that, along with taking over the CJRW account, the first gentleman wanted to "be responsible for decision making on creative placement."

"You and Shealyn [Sowers] will no longer be a part of that process," Mills told Suzanne Grobmyer, chief of staff for the department.

In his response, Powell said "I will be serving as point person in the Governor's office for all advertising at state agencies, including ADPHT."

"I'm looking forward to continuing to work with each of you, as well as Shealyn, Travis and the rest of your team as we work to efficiently steward taxpayer dollars and effectively promote our state," said Powell.

CJRW, or firms operated by its founders, have held the state's tourism account since 1979.

The then-Department of Parks and Tourism contract with CJRW started July 1, 2017, and ends June 30, 2024, and has a total projected cost of $123.8 million, according to a list of contracts provided by Alex Johnston, chief of staff for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

CJRW holds active contracts with several other state agencies including Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Office of Arkansas Lottery, according to the list of contracts.

Other documents obtained by the Democrat-Gazette indicate Mills had previously contacted Bryan Sanders about CJRW. On Feb. 1, Mills forwarded the first gentleman an email from a CJRW senior account manager with an attachment detailing "Arkansas Tourism Key Projects and Next Steps."

"Just FYI," Mills said in the email.

Emails also indicate Mills reached out to Bryan Sanders about other matters at the department.

On Feb. 6, Mills forwarded an email to the first gentleman regarding a vacant property state officials had suggested as a possible site to relocate department offices.

In March, Mills received an email sent from Stacy Hurst, secretary of the department under former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, voicing concerns about a decision not to reorder historic markers for two state parks. Mills forwarded the email to Bryan Sanders and Teddy Stewart, who serves as chief of staff to the first gentleman and the liaison between the governor's office and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, asking "What do you want me to do?"

An invitation for a Microsoft Teams meeting indicates Bryan Sanders, Mills, Stewart, Lewis and Grobmyer were scheduled to discuss "State Park Travel" on Feb. 14 for an hour and a half.

Bryan Sanders' interest in the parks is evident in the minutes of the State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission meetings.

During the commission's March 16 meeting, Lewis touched on the first gentleman's plans to visit all 52 parks, according to the commission's meeting minutes. During the commission's April 20 meeting, Lewis mentioned that Bryan Sanders continues to make visits to the state parks.

There have been visits to Lake Catherine, Pinnacle Mountain, Lake Sylvia Recreation Area, Queen Wilhelmina, Lake Dardanelle, Prairie Grove Battlefield, Devil's Den and Lake Fort Smith state Park, according to the commission's minutes.

[DOCUMENT: Read the emails discussing Bryan Sanders » arkansasonline.com/72bsanders/]





"These visits have included visiting with staff, aspects of the parks including the renovations that have been completed to visiting the wastewater treatment," the commission's minutes state. "The First Gentlemen has analyzed what the Natural State has to offer and how we can make it better and wanting to be able to elevate the experience. He is ready to move us forward to getting ready for next year's session."

The governor has said her husband has a passion for the outdoors, often leading the family on outdoor excursions around the Natural State.

In May, Bryan Sanders said he hopes the state's outdoor recreation economy doubles from its current $3.5 billion to $7 billion during the next 10 years, according to Talk Business and Politics.

Speaking before the Rotary Club of Arkansas, he said "one of those areas that I know we can compete at the top is outdoor recreation.

"Particularly in this region of the country, I think we can crush all of our neighboring states as a destination for outdoor recreation," Bryan Sanders said, according to Talk Business and Politics.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



