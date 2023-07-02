The cutting edge

A day full of activities on June 17 preceded a reception for Arkansas Living Treasure Lin Rhea at the Historic Arkansas Museum.

Forged in Arkansas, Celebrating Blades and Bladesmiths, included demonstrations in the museum's blacksmith shop, a cutting competition hosted by master bladesmith Jerry Fisk and a ribbon cutting for the re-opening of the The Knife Gallery, which includes historical and modern knives including some by Rhea and Fisk. The museum grounds were open with various activities for kids of all ages.

The reception and awards ceremony, hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council, was a chance to honor Rhea, a master bladesmith and resident blacksmith at the museum. The Arkansas Living Treasure program honors Arkansas masters of traditional crafts for their lifetime achievements and contributions to traditional arts and crafts.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins