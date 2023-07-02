The hottest place on the planet

When I was working for ESSO Libya, I worked 23 straight days on a drilling rig located in the red sand desert of western Libya. The daily high temperature was near or over 130 degrees.

That area is one of the hottest places on the planet, and has set a world record of 138 degrees.

I know that is in Africa, but in Kingsville, Texas a few weeks back, a record of 120 degrees was recorded. I lived in Kingsville for two years and June is certainly not the hottest month of the year in South Texas. If August follows June, South Texas could easily see a record heat index north of 125 degrees.

I believe temperatures in the 120 to 130 degrees are something we will see in a few years if we continue to sit on our butts, and do nothing. Five years ago, most folks would scoff at the thought. But today? We're breaking heat records daily.

Yes, of course the record temperatures are because of the warming of Earth's atmosphere. If you don't think that's the cause then join the Flat Earth Society.

But this is the scary part: the climate's reaction to the warming of Earth's atmosphere is accelerating at a pace that is unprecedented. Climate records are being set almost daily, and almost all extraordinary climate conditions are exceeding what almost all forecasters thought wouldn't occur for another 10 to 15 years.

As the polar vortex breaks down, sea ice and glacier ice flood the oceans, the temperature of our oceans increases, climate events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, and drought will continue to set records, and if the recent accelerations are any indication of the future, we will see climate change destruction on a global level never seen before.

Our economic activity and our lifestyle will change. It is not unreasonable, based on the current climate excesses, to expect hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts, and flooding to accelerate exponentially. Will the doubling of the yearly number of tornadoes get your attention? Are you going to wait until it too late, and all you can do is whine?

"Is it hot enough for ya?"

This morning I checked out at our local Home Depot, and the lady started to put the two items put in a plastic sack. I told her no, and I said in my lifetime I would never use another plastic sack. She did seem shocked, and then I held up the checkout line a few minutes to tell her a little "gloom and doom" why.

About two years ago, I wrote about the warming of Earth's atmosphere, and although I'm sure some of my readers probably did make some positive changes in their lifestyle, most didn't, and several even contacted me to say the Earth has always had climate change, and our actions wouldn't make any difference. I concluded that the overall inclination of Arkansas citizens was they didn't give a damn, and they weren't about to make any changes unless it hit them in the pocketbook.

Well, the actions I predicted confirm my assessment, and we are rapidly coming to the point where not only are the changes in our weather patterns hitting us in the pocketbook, they are destroying towns and cities at an unprecedented rate.

But it seems we may be reaching the point where action will replace inaction, and change is in the wind across our fair state. We'll know folks are paying attention when a shopping basket with 15 to 20 plastic bags is a rarity.

After my talk with the checkout lady at Home Depot, she understood creating plastic sacks adds to carbon in the atmosphere, and she asked about trees.

"Yes," I replied. "Plant trees."

I recently read a study that concluded, if worldwide, we planted we one billion trees, as they matured, they would reverse the atmospheric temperature increase enough to stop the warming. Each mature tree removes 40 pounds of carbon from the air.

We probably aren't going to plant a billion trees, so as we try to move forward and slow the atmosphere's warming, it will take a combined effort, and we just can't be content to plant a tree and expect that to be all we need to do. I believe our towns and cities, for the most part, are ignoring the problem, and bare parking lots and scrapped off development sites are like billboards that say "We don't care!"

I read a great tree planting note this week. "Planting a tree means you care about someone other than yourself." Every town in the state should require 25% minimum green-space in retail development.

Of course, the list of things to do in order to slow and then reverse the rise in temperature of the atmosphere is pages long, but there is a key. If we can remove the energy required to create any of the one-use items in our society, and reduce their contribution to carbon in the atmosphere, or on the other hand encourage the creation of items which pull carbon from the air, then we become part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

If we don't reverse or at least slow down the increase in atmospheric temperatures, productivity will drop like a rock. The amount of productive work I accomplished when I was working in +130 degree days was only a fraction of what I did on a day at normal temperatures. Translate that into dollars, and it will hit you directly in your pocketbook.

Of course, be prepared to sweat or pay astronomical electricity bills, because it takes a lot more energy to drop your house's temperature down to 72 degrees when it is 125 degrees outside. Are you ready to pay a $1,500 a month electrical bill, or maybe have a complete shutdown of the electrical grid from an overload?

Yes, this is a crisis, but it's very much like standing on the railroad tracks and watching a very slow moving train approaching. I hope we can generate the enthusiasm we need to be a part of the solution here in our fair state instead of being part of the problem.

As Pogo the possum said years ago: "We have met the enemy and it is us."

Get off the railroad tracks and do something!

Richard Mason is an author and speaker. He can be reached at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.