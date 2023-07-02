Sections
Opinion/Where I’m writing from

The political fireworks have become literal

by ELI CRANOR SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:46 a.m.


I'm writing from the shade of a fireworks tent.

One of nine in Russellville, if Google is to be trusted. I suspect there are more. Firework tents don't need a Google listing or a Facebook page. They just need card tables stocked with Black Cats and bottle rockets, a box fan or two, and an RV out back with a generator attached to keep the show running well into the night.

That's it.

That's the recipe for every fireworks tent going back 30 years, when I was the same age my kids are now. Those tents are like time machines.

Print Headline: ‘Brandon Bombs’ blur lines

