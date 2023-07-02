Two book club meetings in one week!

Star crossed sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman





was our in-person book club choice this month. The premise of this book is that a curse had been put on the second-born daughters of the Italian Fontana family for generations. The curse said that no second-born daughter would ever find love. Unfortunately, most of them took this “love” to mean marriage, and none had ever married. But love can be found without marriage.

When I started reading the book, I thought it was going to be another romance novel—not my favorite genre. The beginning was a tad slow, but then Poppy, great aunt to Emilia and Lucy, (all second-born daughters) calls and invites the girls to go to Italy, with all expenses paid by Poppy. Emilia immediately wants to go, but doesn’t want to disappoint her hateful grandmother. The beginning was sort of cinderellish to me. Instead of an evil stepmother and hateful step-sisters, Emilia has an evil grandmother and hateful real sister. When Poppy invites her great-nieces, Emilia and Lucy, to visit her birthplace in Italy, she makes an unusual promise. She claims that on her 80th birthday on this trip, she will meet the love of her life on the steps of the Ravello Cathedral and put an end to the family curse. Lucy in particular wants to break the curse, so she finally agrees to go. I have a hard time believing anyone would turn down an all-expense paid trip to Italy!

Once they were Italy bound, the book picks up. There was some good humor in the book, and we all really loved Aunt Poppy, and Emilia.





The book becomes more than a romance, with a few twists and turns, and lots of discussion. There were a lot of ‘Poppyisms” throughout the book, Bored people bore people, tired people tire people, and my favorite ‘you become who everyone tells you you are.’ Everyone told them they were cursed practically since birth, so they believed it. The story has a great message about building self-worth, and becoming the person you were meant to be.

If you have ever been to Italy, the book takes you back there. The descriptions of the places they visit and the food they eat, transport you back to Italy. It was an easy read, and enjoyable. Not the best book ever written. The lowest rating was a 2 and the highest was a 3.5. Overall, it came in at a 3.1 rating.

It was a fantastic book to do themed food for. We had an Italian feast. I started off with aperol spritzers, then melon wrapped with prosciutto, then salad caprese with heirloom tomatoes and basil from my garden.





Our main dishes were sacchetti pasta stuffed with prosciutto and cheese with a blue cheese mushroom sauce, and two homemade pizzas, 1 with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, and the other with fresh mushrooms and marinated artichokes and fresh mozzarella.





For dessert I made deconstructed cannoli with homemade ricotta cheese, fresh cherries, chocolate, and pistachios.





Fun and pretty tasty!

If you are looking for a fun, light read for summer, give it a try.

Our online book club met earlier this week, and we read A Knight in Shining Armor by Jude Devereux.





It was like a cross between a Harlequin romance novel and the Outlander series. I was probably the most critical of the book, since I find that many romance novels tend to be formulaic. They have the same plot, but change the characters name and the locations. Why are all the characters in romance novels, rich, gorgeous and built? All the negative characters are ugly, overweight or stick-thin. The book has a rich Englishman from 400 years ago transported into present day, and then the reverse happens and the beautiful, rich American gets transported from present day to 400years ago. I liked that story line the best, but it was not my favorite read. I wasn’t in love with any of the characters, which always makes it harder for me.





The lowest rating was a 2, and the highest was a 3.5. Overall, it came in at a 2.9. I would not recommend it, unless you like romance novels. I tend to like mysteries and police novels.



