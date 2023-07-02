UA board of trustees OKs salaries for 2023-24

On Monday, the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas -- the governing body for the University of Arkansas System -- set the 2023-24 salaries that are in excess of the line-item maximum established by law.
The list includes coaches, administrators and professors.
Higher education institutions are allowed to go above the maximum in accordance with Arkansas Code Annotated 6-62-103.
The salaries took effect Saturday, except where otherwise noted. Saturday marked the start of the new fiscal year.
Here is the approved list for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville:
Deke Adams, Assistant Football Coach, $607,200.*
Michael Adams, Assistant Golf Coach, $132,000.*
Anthony