UA women sign talented class

The University of Arkansas women's basketball 2023 recruiting class is on campus and is expected to make a strong impact on the program.

The class of guard Taliah Scott, forward Jenna Lawrence and guard Maryn Archer was rated No. 17 nationally by ESPN HoopGurlz Recruiting.

Scott is the headliner and was rated a 5-star recruit and the No. 11 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. She is rated the third highest-rated prospect signed by an SEC school.

HoopGurlz Recruiting analyst Jason Key said he sees Scott and Coach Mike Neighbors as a perfect fit.

"You're talking about a dynamic scorer," Key said. "Fits Neighbors to a 'T' systematically. He likes to space and pace, and Taliah Scott is that. Very skilled and can really shoot it, can create her own off the bounce she's a kid defensively that will get her hand on balls which will get you possessions, which is a big part of the Arkansas system. With the space and pace they like to create turnovers."

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School, was named the Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year, the 2022 Class 2A Player of the Year and finished her career with 2,735 points and was a McDonald's High School All-American Game selection.

She was also won the prestigious Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball Award as a senior. It's an award given out since 1992.

Scott averaged a state-leading 36.2 points with 9.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3 steals per game and hit 109 three-pointers, including 11 in the team's 77-65 state semifinal loss to Faith Christian Academy.

She also led the state in scoring average as a junior with 31.5 points per game. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.4 steals per game while being named a MaxPreps Junior All-American.

Lawrence, 6-3, was a 4-star prospect and the No. 61 overall recruit nationally. She averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1.5 blocks as a senior.

Lawrence picked Arkansas, which she called her dream school, over offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Saint Louis as a sophomore at Melbourne.

"Can shoot it, a lot of natural athletic ability," Key said. "A face-up forward. He [Neighbors] loves those bigs off the screen that can shoot both in transition and setting ball screens, and she fits that profile. I'm really high on her."

She hit 41% of her three-point shots while knocking down 99 of her attempts and was an 83% free-throw shooter. She surpassed 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

A McDonald's All-American nominee, Lawrence led the Cardinals to the Class 4A girls state championship and was named state tournament MVP.

Archer, 5-7, of Derby, Kan., wasn't rated in Hoopgurlz's top 100 but was rated as the No. 29 prospect nationally by Prep Girls and No. 75-ranked player nationally by Blue Star.

"She's more of a pure point guard," Key said. "She does a little bit of everything. She's going to get 10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, adds a couple of steals. That kind of kid [is] a playmaker, a pure point guard, really smart, crafty with the ball. Neighbors likes IQ and Archer is definitely an IQ kid."

She was the first pledge for the 2023 class when she committed to Neighbors in June 2020 over scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Wichita State, Missouri State and Washington State.

Neighbors and his staff also added junior college guard Carly Keats and guard Cristina Sanchez of Granada, Spain, who weren't included into the Razorbacks' recruiting ranking.

Keats, 5-8, of Jones (Miss.) College, stared 28 of 30 games and averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bobcats while shooting 34.8% from behind the three-point line. She has made nine three-pointers.

Sanchez, 6-1 ,was a member of the Spanish national team and earned gold and silver medals at the U14 Andalucians Cup.

