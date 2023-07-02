University of Arkansas trustees OK two for much higher pay

The board of trustees of the University of Arkansas voted last week to set some higher education employees' 2023-24 salaries above the line-item maximum allowed by law.

Universities can go above the maximum pay in accordance with Arkansas Code Annotated 6-62-103.

On Monday, the UA System trustees approved:

Deacue Fields III, Vice President for Agriculture, University of Arkansas System, $335,000, plus a car allowance of $12,000 and a housing allowance of $18,000.

Nitin Agarwal, Professor and Maulden-Entergy Chair, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, $200,000.

The salaries took effect Saturday, the start of the new fiscal year.