Van Buren City Council greenlights $225,000 property purchase; land to be used for planned new fire station

VAN BUREN -- The city is working to buy 2.3 acres as part of a plan to improve its Fire Department.

The City Council voted 5-0 at its meeting Monday to authorize Mayor Joe Hurst to purchase the land -- three vacant lots at 30th Circle and Kibler Road -- for $225,000 and estimated closing costs.

Tyler Wood, who holds the Ward 1, Position 1 seat on the City Council, was absent.

Hurst said the property is intended to be the site of a new fire station the city plans to build in the next few years. The city will purchase the property with money it received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"I'm excited about it because the current facility that it would replace has been in operation for years," Hurst said. "It's outdated, it needs to be improved, and so it's a way that we can help out our Fire Department. It'll ultimately help us protect our citizens as well."

Tim Arnold, city fire chief, said the Fire Department outgrew a substation at 2821 Bryan Road it's had since the early 1970s "long ago."

Arnold said Tuesday the Bryan Road facility has no room for expansion and lacks adequate space to accommodate firefighters and fire equipment. The parking lot there is also too small, with firefighters having to leave their vehicles across the street from the substation.

"It's needed to be replaced," Arnold said. "We have done work on it. We have remodeled it, and we've taken doors away, taken offices out. We've done everything that we can do. We use every inch of it, and it's still not big enough."

The substation houses one crew of three firefighters every day, according to Arnold. However, there are six people at the facility during shift changes.

Arnold told the City Council on Monday the property at 30th Circle and Kibler Road is within a few blocks of the current substation. This means the Fire Department can movee to a new facility on the property without affecting the city's Insurance Services Office rating, among other things.

"Hopefully, we'll get this piece of property bought, and in another year or so when we have had the opportunity to move toward a bond issue, then we'll look at the footprint, the size of a building we can put on there," Arnold said. "It's just the first step to moving forward and getting us where we need to be."

Hurst expressed hope the city can bring a bond issue on which residents can vote in the next three-and-a-half years.

"We know one thing: We want the fire station to be on that, and we're having discussions with the public about what else we could put on there," Hurst said. "We've had conversations about community center and parks and recreation. Those discussions will continue, and then we'll make that decision hopefully in the next few years."

Voters approved a nearly $10 million bond issue and 1% sales tax in 2012, according to Hurst. This generated revenue that went toward new fire and police stations, a senior center, parks and recreation and economic development. Half of the sales tax has since sunset. The city still gets revenue from the remaining half-percent.

Madison Simmons, Ward 2, Position 2 council member, asked Arnold what would be done with the Fire Department's Bryan Road substation if a station is built on the new property.

Arnold said he and Hurst hadn't discussed that at this point, adding he didn't know if the city would want to sell the building or use it for some other purpose.

Hurst said he expects work to begin on the design for a new fire station "pretty soon" with the City Council's approval of the land purchase.

Todd Young of J.R. Young Real Estate Investment and Construction said the property is owned by Young & Young Development Co. LLC, a property-holding company for J.R. Young.

The property has an appraised value of $232,075, according to the resolution the City Council approved to authorize the purchase.

Joseph Meinardus (left) and Kyler Nolan with Van Buren's Fire Department work Friday at Substation No. 3 in Van Buren. At its meeting Monday, the City Council approved buying 6.6 acres of land at 30th Circle, North 30th St. and Kibler Road for $225,000. The land is planned to serve as the site of a new fire station to replace Substation No. 3 at 2821 Bryan Road. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

