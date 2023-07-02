Sections
‘Volunteered’ Davis enjoys working with lupus group

by Helaine Williams | Today at 3:04 a.m.
Gale Davis, co-chair of the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc.'s Annual Statewide Talent Show and advocate for those with the disease, has a message for lupus "warriors" who have been too shy to reach out for help from the foundation: "I want to meet you. I want to know who you are; we want to help you. But we cant help you if you dont let us know who you are, and where you live." (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

Gale Davis became involved with the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc. the same way offspring have become involved in various charitable pursuits probably since time immemorial. She was "volunteered" by her mother.

Davis, a Sherwood resident, is originally from Hot Springs -- which is where Arkansas transplant Jamesetta Smith began the foundation in 1996.

"She had just been diagnosed with lupus in '95," Davis says. Lupus is defined by the Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org) as "a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. It's an autoimmune disease, which means that your immune system -- the body system that usually fights infections -- attacks healthy tissue instead."

