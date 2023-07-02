‘Volunteered’ Davis enjoys working with lupus group

Gale Davis became involved with the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc. the same way offspring have become involved in various charitable pursuits probably since time immemorial. She was "volunteered" by her mother.

Davis, a Sherwood resident, is originally from Hot Springs -- which is where Arkansas transplant Jamesetta Smith began the foundation in 1996.

"She had just been diagnosed with lupus in '95," Davis says. Lupus is defined by the Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org) as "a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. It's an autoimmune disease, which means that your immune system -- the body system that usually fights infections -- attacks healthy tissue instead."