AA baseball affiliate calls up WC’s Hence

July began with great news for a former Watson Chapel High School baseball standout.

The St. Louis Cardinals promoted right-handed pitcher Markevian "Tink" Hence to their AA minor league affiliate, the Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals, on Saturday.

Hence, the 63rd overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, started this season with the High-A Peoria (Ill.) Chiefs, posting a 2-1 record in 11 starts and a 2.81 season earned-run average.

This promotion comes after MLB announced late last month that Hence would participate in the All-Star Futures game July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. He will be one of nine minor league pitchers playing on the National League team.

Springfield will finish a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers in North Little Rock tonight, though it was unclear as of Sunday afternoon whether Hence would play. The Cardinals could pitch him against the Travelers, but it may be too quick since his last start with Peoria was Thursday.

Springfield could play him in its next series at home against the Amarillo (Texas) Sod Poodles, though the Cardinals may choose to wait until after the All-Star Futures game. He has not entered a game from the bullpen since 2021.

The Cardinals drafted Hence straight from high school.

He was named to the Class 5A all-state baseball team in 2018 while playing for Watson Chapel and he was one of four Wildcats to earn all-state honors that season.

He played for the Cardinals' Florida Complex League rookie team in 2021, then the Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals in 2022. He posted a 1.38 ERA with Palm Beach in 16 starts.

Hence's brother Braelin played baseball for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 2018-22 after graduating from Watson Chapel. He served as a graduate assistant for the Golden Lions this past season.