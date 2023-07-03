Arkansas' attorney general notifies court of LEARNS appeal

The Arkansas Attorney General’s office officially notified the court Monday it will appeal to the state Supreme Court last week’s ruling that bars the LEARNS Act from taking effect.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright found lawmakers failed to follow the Arkansas Constitution when approving a parliamentary move to make Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ plan to overhaul public education take effect immediately. Now the state is barred using the LEARNS Act until it Aug. 1, Wright ruled in an order Friday.

Without the parliamentary procedure, called an emergency clause, laws do not take effect until 91 days after the legislative session ends.

The lawsuit, filed by a group of Phillips County residents and two public education activist, aimed to undo a move approved by the state Board of Education that used a provision of the LEARNS Act to approve a contract allowing a charter school non-profit to take control of the Marvell-Elaine School District.

At the center of the lawsuit is a dispute over what the word “separate” means. Article 5, Section 1, of the Arkansas Constitution states the Legislature needs to hold “separate roll call” votes to approve a bill’s emergency clause. Since the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate held only one vote for the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause, it “was not passed in accordance with the Arkansas Constitution,” Wright ruled.

While the method the Legislature used to pass the act’s emergency clause was one lawmakers have used for decades, the circuit court judge sided with the plaintiffs Friday, saying despite being traditional practice it was unconstitutional.



