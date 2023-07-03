Arkansas’ new state forester lists priorities; ex-forester proud of work, but ready for retirement

After nearly 20 years working at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Kyle Cunningham said he's looking forward to the challenges he will face in his new role as state forester.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her selection of Cunningham for the role on June 19. He took over the job from Joe Fox at the beginning of the month.

His first objective with the Arkansas Forestry Division, which is under the state Department of Agriculture, will be "obviously protection," he said in an interview shortly before the start of his new role. That includes protection of people from such hazards as wildfires, but also threats to the trees themselves.

"We also have a lot of problems with invasive species," he said. "That's a huge threat to the forestlands of our state."

These species are appearing in greater number each year and are particularly dangerous to the pine industry in south Arkansas, a critical area of business in the region.

As an expert on hardwood trees, Cunningham was largely on the periphery of the widespread investigation into the causes of damage to pines being seen in areas around the state, because pines were outside his specialty area. However, he said he had kept "up to speed" on the situation and will become more involved now that he is state forester.

According to Cunningham, state agencies' roles in the investigation are to provide "sound information" on the potential causes of the problem. To do that, they will use all the tools at their disposal, such as ground sampling.

Cunningham said his other priority will be ensuring that timber companies interested in doing work in Arkansas have the information they need to come here, further promoting business development in the state.

"If a sawmill in Canada wants to move to Arkadelphia, they won't know what the data is," he said.

Before becoming state forester, Cunningham held a variety of positions within the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, most recently serving as an associate professor of forestry. In that role, he had split his time between doing extension work and conducting research. He developed several successful grant programs, as well as a hardwood management education program, according to a news release issued from the governor's office in June.

Cunningham has a bachelor's degree in forestry from Mississippi State University, a master's degree in forest management from MSU and a doctorate in applied science from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the release states.

He described the shift from his almost two decades at UALR to his new role as "a big change and a big challenge." However, he said, for him to be happy in his job, the work "has to be both challenging and fulfilling."

"But I'm up for that challenge and looking forward to it," he said.

Joe Fox, who retired as state forester at the end of June, said he is confident in Cunningham's ability to take on the role, but described his own departure as "a little bit surreal." Fox had been working since completing college for about half a century, and he said his family's work ethic puts him in a confusing place.

"My forbears didn't know how to retire, so I don't have any family members to teach me how to do it," he said. "I'm looking forward to it."

The former state forester plans to move to Fayetteville, where he has a house. Of his 10 grandchildren, nine of them live in Northwest Arkansas. He said he's looking forward to soccer games and dance recitals, as well as maintaining the friendships he made throughout his career.

In retrospect, Fox said there were several areas where he would have liked to have made faster progress, including the development of a "practical conservation ethic" with tools for landowners. Arkansas' forests are too thick, he said, and a bad dry year could spell trouble for the trees. He also expressed a wish that he had been more successful in inspiring younger people to come into natural resources careers, especially those in forestry.

Despite that, Fox said he remains most proud of the 11 years he spent as state forester when looking back on his half-century of work among the trees.

"That's the pinnacle of my career," he said.