Arkansas PBS to film new K-2 series at Saline County Courthouse

The Saline County Courthouse will play host to an Arkansas PBS film crew through mid-July, as they shoot scenes for a new educational show.

Filming will take place inside and around the courthouse, 200 N. Main St. in Benton, from Independence Day to Friday, and again from July 10-14, according to a news release issued Thursday from the county. The county urged residents visiting the courthouse for business to “anticipate slight adjustments” in making their way around the grounds during filming.

“We’re proud to have the Saline County Courthouse in historic downtown Benton to be selected as a backdrop for this production,” Saline County Judge Matt Brumley said in the release.

The television show, the name of which wasn’t immediately released, is intended for a kindergarten through second grade audience. Each episode will cover at least one of the state’s academic standards centered on social studies, such as civic engagement, community involvement and economic connections, the release states.

The series aims to provide “high quality curriculum focused content” that aligns with state educational standards and curriculum frameworks, and is being funded through a grant by the Arkansas Department of Education, according to the release.

Saline County spokesperson Trevor Villines said he expects the series to launch in October, with episodes released monthly. He described the team that is filming at the courthouse as “very good to work with in terms of scheduling.”

“Of course we’re closed tomorrow so it worked out quite well,” he said.

This won’t be the first time filming for television or movies has happened in Saline County, according to the county.

Films shot at least partially in the county include “God’s Not Dead 2”, “Slingblade,” “White Lightning,” “The Last Ride,” and “Where’s My Close-up, Mr. Thornton?”

A message left with Arkansas PBS spokeswoman Tiffany Head seeking additional information about the program wasn’t immediately returned Monday afternoon.