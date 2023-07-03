Arkansas’ sneaky little game wants to play with you and your memory today





Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.

Today's word has five letters and can be a transitive or intransitive verb or a noun.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼ The pins standing after a bowler rolls the first ball.

◼ To cause to remain in a specified condition.

◼ To fail to include.

◼ To have as a remainder in a mathematical operation.

◼ To take leave of or withdraw oneself from, whether temporarily or permanently; go away or depart from.

◼