Arkansas’ sneaky little game wants to play with you and your memory today

Let's play a game of Obfuscation.
Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.
Today's word has five letters and can be a transitive or intransitive verb or a noun.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼ The pins standing after a bowler rolls the first ball.
◼ To cause to remain in a specified condition.
◼ To fail to include.
◼ To have as a remainder in a mathematical operation.
◼ To take leave of or withdraw oneself from, whether temporarily or permanently; go away or depart from.
◼