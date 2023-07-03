Baltimore block party gunfire kills 2, injures 28





BALTIMORE -- Gunfire broke out at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday -- killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition and more than a dozen were under 18.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., when at least two people opened fire at the party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, said Richard Worley, Baltimore's acting police commissioner. No arrests had been made by late afternoon. Worley said it wasn't clear if the shooting was targeted or random.

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

The violence in Baltimore occurred after federal prosecutors last week in Baltimore touted their efforts to reduce violent crime in the city. Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that's down from the same time last year. Authorities have vowed to crack down aggressively on repeat violent offenders.

Nine of Sunday's victims were transported by ambulance and 20 walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said. Nine remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzales and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, police said Sunday. Gonzales died at the scene and Fagbemi died at the hospital. The 28 injured ranged in age from 13 to 32. More than half of them were younger than 18, officials said.

"I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly," Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. "We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to help investigators find the "cowards" who were responsible for the shooting.

He called for a "better level of accountability" and said the community should not condone "some grown man filming some young person pull out a gun." He said those who witness dangerous behavior should contact law enforcement authorities instead of posting videos "to get likes on Instagram."

He said the shooting highlighted the need to address access to illegal guns and other factors that contribute to gun violence.

Gov. Wes Moore said his "heart breaks for these victims, their families and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss."

"Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation," Moore said in a statement. "The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night."

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it took some time for detectives to work it.

Hours after the shooting, a number of officers remained working behind police tape amid densely packed two-story housing blocks. Folding tables and plastic cups were scattered on the street, apparently left behind when people ran from the gunshots.

The housing complex, with its squat brick buildings and maroon-colored front doors, has about 500 units for about 1,100 people. Amid all of the activity Sunday, some residents peeked outside or sat on their front steps.

Lakell Nelson said there had been several false alarms of people mistaking the sounds of fireworks for gunfire earlier in the night while she was at the block party. The actual shooting started as she was getting into her car.

"The shots were just going on and on and on," she said.

That's when two young women approached her and said they'd been shot, with one woman showing how a bullet had gone through her shorts.

Nelson said she told the women to get in the car and she sped through red lights to get to the nearest hospital.

"When I pulled up to the door of the hospital, my car was almost getting ready to be inside the hospital, because I was determined to get those babies in that hospital," Nelson said.





A council member who represents the neighborhood, Phylicia Porter, said the shooting was a "wake-up call" and asked community members to channel their anger into demands for "meaningful change."

"This incident represents a grave failure of our systems, and it is completely unacceptable," she said.

Larry Wallace, 60, a community activist who grew up a few blocks away from Brooklyn, said the neighborhood is "really rough." He said he was concerned for the young people of Baltimore.

This year, there has been an increase in shootings involving children and teenagers, leading to an official city curfew for children 16 and younger. Alerts come to phones and through social media to remind residents that the city's youths need to be indoors by a certain time.

"The kids in this city need more to do," said Wallace, who has a teenage daughter.

The mayor's office said that in response to the shooting, it would put resources in the neighborhood "focused on addressing trauma and stabilizing the neighborhood in partnership with community-based organizations and city agencies."

The state's attorney, Ivan J. Bates, expressed anger about the shooting on Twitter and extended "thoughts and prayers" to the victims and their families.

He added: "But we need more than thoughts and prayers; we need policy and change in Maryland, particularly in Baltimore. A policy that helps us hold repeat violent offenders accountable and reduces the number of illegal firearms in our communities."

A police union official said in an email Sunday that there were no officers specifically assigned to the gathering.

"There were only three officers assigned to the Brooklyn area of Baltimore City's Southern District. This is a large area, and to police it safely and effectively you need about seven to eight officers per shift," said Mike Mancuso, president of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3.

Mancuso said about 2,800 officers are needed to effectively police the city, but staffing is down to about 2,100.

Worley said Sunday afternoon that the department hadn't been aware in advance that the event was happening, and he said organizers hadn't received a permit. He said the department would examine its response.

Information for this article was contributed by Julio Cortez, Holly Ramer and Kimberlee Kruesi of The Associated Press and by Donna Owens and Amanda Holpuch of The New York Times.









