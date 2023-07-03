Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 22-28 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 22

Braden Lee James, 20, and Jonie Shea Blackmon, 19, both of Van, Texas

Alexander Conall Murphy, 18, Siloam Springs, and Linden Skye' Law, 17, Watts, Okla.

Ryan Richard Rateliff, 32, and Yalan Ding, 36, both of Rogers

Phillip Andrew Twyford, 32, and Bethany June Skelton, 33, both of Rogers

Daniel Alberto Vega, 25, and Lauren Elise Moore, 25, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Lugliani Wright, 49, and Judy Ann Helms, 54, both of Rogers

David Hugh York, 75, and Nancy Evelyn Gibbs, 55, both of Bentonville

Jorge Abraham Zamarron-Castillo, 25, Centerton, and Renata De Alba Rios, 27, Bentonville

June 23

Thomas James Alsobrook, 29, Lowell, and Desire Nicole Barron, 28, Watts, Okla.

Jose Leonel Barrientos Orellana, 36, and Nely Yaneth Castro Castro, 32, both of Rogers

Tiffany Lynn Hunt, 35, and April Mae Kelly, 39, both of Rogers

Ronald Milo Kellen, 72, and Yvonne Ann Blalock, 62, both of Bella Vista

Tyler Evan Lee, 19, and Morgan Lei Martin, 20, both of Bentonville

Christopher Scott Lemley, 46, and Angie Renae Prince, 48, both of Elgin, Okla.

Mark Gregory Martin, 61, Lonoke, and Deandra Lea Gittlein, 67, Decatur

Larry Paul Roberts, 54, Bentonville, and Dollie Anna Elizabeth Johnson, 54, Grove, Okla.

William Joshua Roberts, 45, and Abby Celeste Hale-Garrett, 38, both of Siloam Springs

Michael Ray Wilson, 76, and Mildred Claudeen Sorrels, 76, both of Bentonville

Christian Irvin Wise, 22, and Ashley Renee Lawson, 23, both of Gravette

Thomas Dale Wright, 35, and Soanya Nichole Ledbetter, 36, both of Pea Ridge

June 26

Paul Yeargain Bequette, 39, Pineville, Mo., and Kelsie Grace McLeod, 39, Fayetteville

Subhanjan Bista, 29, and Swati Rimal, 30, both of Rogers

David Allen Clear, 51, and Cherry Joann Hooten, 50, both of Rogers

Ethan Michael Douglas Ellis, 29, and Paize Diane Blaylock, 29, both of Big Cabin, Okla.

James Russell Ervin, 68, and Amanda Renee Schultz, 44, both of Lowell

James Edward Goff, 57, and Donna Jannette Wilson, 56, both of Guthrie, Okla.

Kevin Lee Hahn, 60, and Hephzibah Elizabeth Edward-Umoren, 67, both of Rogers

Jacob Alexander Leonard, 26, and Elizabeth Marie Bartlett, 26, both of Rogers

Cameron Michael McDonald, 22, and Ashlyn Brooke Douthit, 21, both of Lowell

Javid Assael Melgoza-Perez, 27, and Cristina Loyola-Valois, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Jose Daniel Ramirez Arevalo, 34, and Gloribel Yamileth Tobar, 35, both of Rogers

Zachary Harold Sample, 29, and Georgianna Grace Bettis, 28, both of Bella Vista

William Heath Spry, 25, and Taylor Kathleen Zeher, 25, both of Bentonville

June 27

Derek Benjamin Davidson, 31, and Johnathan Dakota Lee Tippett, 30, both of Rogers

Daniel James Galkiewicz, 47, and Azucena Guajardo Cabrera, 42, both of Oaks, Okla.

Beau David Newton, 22, Little Rock, and Jessica Vinodhini Balraj, 22, both of Cave Springs

Alexander DeSelle Van Zandt, 33, and Elizabeth Naomi Grogan, 33, both of Bloomington, Ill.

June 28

Andrew Holland Laney, 20, Bentonville, and Brooklyn Kate Hester, 20, Cave Springs

William Richard Pruitt IV, 18, and Abigail Neely Wilkinson, 19, both of Lowell