Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 22-28 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
June 22
Braden Lee James, 20, and Jonie Shea Blackmon, 19, both of Van, Texas
Alexander Conall Murphy, 18, Siloam Springs, and Linden Skye' Law, 17, Watts, Okla.
Ryan Richard Rateliff, 32, and Yalan Ding, 36, both of Rogers
Phillip Andrew Twyford, 32, and Bethany June Skelton, 33, both of Rogers
Daniel Alberto Vega, 25, and Lauren Elise Moore, 25, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Lugliani Wright, 49, and Judy Ann Helms, 54, both of Rogers
David Hugh York, 75, and Nancy Evelyn Gibbs, 55, both of Bentonville
Jorge Abraham Zamarron-Castillo, 25, Centerton, and Renata De Alba Rios, 27, Bentonville
June 23
Thomas James Alsobrook, 29, Lowell, and Desire Nicole Barron, 28, Watts, Okla.
Jose Leonel Barrientos Orellana, 36, and Nely Yaneth Castro Castro, 32, both of Rogers
Tiffany Lynn Hunt, 35, and April Mae Kelly, 39, both of Rogers
Ronald Milo Kellen, 72, and Yvonne Ann Blalock, 62, both of Bella Vista
Tyler Evan Lee, 19, and Morgan Lei Martin, 20, both of Bentonville
Christopher Scott Lemley, 46, and Angie Renae Prince, 48, both of Elgin, Okla.
Mark Gregory Martin, 61, Lonoke, and Deandra Lea Gittlein, 67, Decatur
Larry Paul Roberts, 54, Bentonville, and Dollie Anna Elizabeth Johnson, 54, Grove, Okla.
William Joshua Roberts, 45, and Abby Celeste Hale-Garrett, 38, both of Siloam Springs
Michael Ray Wilson, 76, and Mildred Claudeen Sorrels, 76, both of Bentonville
Christian Irvin Wise, 22, and Ashley Renee Lawson, 23, both of Gravette
Thomas Dale Wright, 35, and Soanya Nichole Ledbetter, 36, both of Pea Ridge
June 26
Paul Yeargain Bequette, 39, Pineville, Mo., and Kelsie Grace McLeod, 39, Fayetteville
Subhanjan Bista, 29, and Swati Rimal, 30, both of Rogers
David Allen Clear, 51, and Cherry Joann Hooten, 50, both of Rogers
Ethan Michael Douglas Ellis, 29, and Paize Diane Blaylock, 29, both of Big Cabin, Okla.
James Russell Ervin, 68, and Amanda Renee Schultz, 44, both of Lowell
James Edward Goff, 57, and Donna Jannette Wilson, 56, both of Guthrie, Okla.
Kevin Lee Hahn, 60, and Hephzibah Elizabeth Edward-Umoren, 67, both of Rogers
Jacob Alexander Leonard, 26, and Elizabeth Marie Bartlett, 26, both of Rogers
Cameron Michael McDonald, 22, and Ashlyn Brooke Douthit, 21, both of Lowell
Javid Assael Melgoza-Perez, 27, and Cristina Loyola-Valois, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Jose Daniel Ramirez Arevalo, 34, and Gloribel Yamileth Tobar, 35, both of Rogers
Zachary Harold Sample, 29, and Georgianna Grace Bettis, 28, both of Bella Vista
William Heath Spry, 25, and Taylor Kathleen Zeher, 25, both of Bentonville
June 27
Derek Benjamin Davidson, 31, and Johnathan Dakota Lee Tippett, 30, both of Rogers
Daniel James Galkiewicz, 47, and Azucena Guajardo Cabrera, 42, both of Oaks, Okla.
Beau David Newton, 22, Little Rock, and Jessica Vinodhini Balraj, 22, both of Cave Springs
Alexander DeSelle Van Zandt, 33, and Elizabeth Naomi Grogan, 33, both of Bloomington, Ill.
June 28
Andrew Holland Laney, 20, Bentonville, and Brooklyn Kate Hester, 20, Cave Springs
William Richard Pruitt IV, 18, and Abigail Neely Wilkinson, 19, both of Lowell