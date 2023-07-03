Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

June 19

La Guadalupana Market

400 S. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Priority violations: Pork and beef in walk-in cooler were stored in uncovered pans. Three flies hovering near tables.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager as required by 11/8/2022. Pan of pork skins and bags of meat stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Cardboard being used as a liner under pork lard to prevent dripping. Ice buildup in walk-in freezer under fan.

La Huerta - Mobile

129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry

Priority violations: Packages of raw chicken (personal) stored above can of peppers. Food in the refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit not posted.

Ozarks Community Hospital

1101 Jackson St. S.W., Gravette

Priority violations: Chocolate pudding date-marked 5/6 and three bean salad date-marked 5/23 were in the back of the refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Sonic Drive-In

316 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: Food in the prep table is not holding at 41 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Grill employee handled sani-buckets, but did not wash hands or change gloves prior to returning to food service. Case of corn dogs labeled as "keep frozen" in the front cooler and not date-marked.

Core violations: None

Super Donuts

136 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: Employee did not wash hands when needed, but instead wiped them on a towel. Case of raw shell eggs stored on top of closed container of frosting. Tray of cooked eggs and sausage sitting on a rack at room temperature.

Priority foundation violations: Open container of ham date-marked as 6/5. Facility has one line item for foods using time as a control. Insulation on the floor and food/sprinkles on the floor with what appears to be mouse droppings. Wall behind the fryer is visibly dirty.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Hole in the wall where the electrical conduit comes into the kitchen may be a possible entry point for inspects/rodents. Dead mouse on a trap under the fryer in kitchen. Permit posted is expired.

Super Donuts

901 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: No date or time on kolaches and eggs, sausage, cheese croissants in display case. Kolaches at 70 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Children eating in the food preparation area. Flats of raw shell eggs and package of bacon stored on shelving over ready-to-eat foods.

Taqueria 3 Brothers

9802 Arkansas 59, Gentry

Priority violations: Employee did not wash hands between tasks. Carton of raw shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods. Food in the refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Facility currently does not have running water, but it using a cooler type system to wash hands.

Core violations: Facility is in disrepair in some places and needs to be cleaned thoroughly.

Tortilleria La Popular

400 S. Eighth St., Suite F, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 09/30/2022.

Core violations: No proof of certified food manager on staff available. Cooked meat being cooled in the walk-in cooler in large, deep pans.

Wienerschnitzel

1530 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hand soap is on the delivery truck. Paper towels are on the delivery truck. Some of the refrigerators do not have thermometers and the facility lacks internal probe thermometer. Test strips, dish soap and sanitizer are on the delivery truck.

Core violations: Bathroom doors do not have self-closures. No covered receptacles in the restrooms. The HVAC work is still ongoing and part of the ceiling tile has not been replaced or installed.

June 20

Copper and Cream Catering

225 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Big Orange Burgers, Salads & Shakes

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers

Priority violations: Employee placed dirty dishes in dish area, did not wash hands prior to plating sauces and serving another table. No hand towels available at handwashing sink in sauce prep area. Handsink in food prep area near walk-in blocked by hose and wrench. Flat of eggs being stored at room temperature on bottom shelf of prep table. Milk and cheese being held at 47 degrees and hummus being held at 48 degrees in walk-in cooler. Diced tomatoes being held at 51 degrees and chicken salad being held at 50 degrees in right prep cooler. Pimento cheese being held at 46 degrees and sliced tomatoes being held at 47 degrees in left prep cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Bottles of cleaner/sanitizer not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: Employee unapproved beverage containers in kitchen and warewashing areas.

Dave & Buster's

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Bldg. 600, Suite 500, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine at bar.

Core violations: Fish thawing in reduced oxygen packaging with instructions on package indicating to remove from ROP packaging prior to thawing under refrigeration.

Honey Wheat Bakery

225 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: Employees preparing sandwiches with bare hands. Eleven different containers of sliced meats and seven different types of cheeses used for sandwiches are sitting out on a table during service. Meats are between 43 and 57 degrees. Not all foods are date-marked as needed.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. To-go prepackaged meals did not have a list of ingredients or information regarding major allergens.

Midici-Artisian Wood Fired Kitchen

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3110, Rogers

Priority violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink near the dish area. Flat of eggs on top of ready-to-eat foods in walk-in.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff. Boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in cooler, open bags of flour on floor in food prep area. No chlorine test strips available at time of inspection.

Ozark Prime Chophouse

3300 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Black growth on ceiling of ice machine in back of kitchen.

PF Chang's

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 13100, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine at bar, at time of inspection. Dish simulating disc thermometer reaching 155 degrees in warewashing machine in kitchen.

Core violations: None

The Wooden Spoon

1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: Dressing cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Thermometer is reading 48 degrees and dressings are at 45-46 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Baked potatoes placed in the reach-in cooler are at 52 degrees. Items removed from the freezer need to be date-marked if not used within 24 hours.

Core violations: Spray bottle of bleach water is too strong. Employees working with open food wearing jewelry. Ice buildup along the freezer walk-in door and frame causing the door to not close all the way.

Tito's Pupuseria

1084 U.S. 412 East, Space B, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Sanitizer is too strong.

June 21

Angus Grill & Cantina

2001 S. Bellview Road, Suite 2, Rogers

Priority violations: Fish and bacon being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator. Pico de gallo being held at 50 degrees and salsa being held at 52 degrees in prep table near reach-in. Diced tomatoes and shredded cheese being held at 46 degrees in prep table near entrance to kitchen.

Priority foundation violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sinks in kitchen. Bottles of sanitizer and cleaners not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice in bar area.

Cathy's Corner

1910 U.S. 412 E., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Gravy and marinara were not reheated properly prior to placing in the hot-holding unit. Marinara at 109 degrees and gravy at 108 degrees. Food in the prep table are not at 41 degrees or below. Items in the walk-in cooler are at 42 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee working with open food wearing jewelry on hands.

Hampton Inn

2171 Ravenwood Plaza, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sausage in the self-serve unit is at 127-132 degrees.

Core violations: Facility does not currently have an employee who has obtained a food safety managers certificate.

La Chele Movil

22464 Marsh Road, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Raw shell eggs stored above other foods. Refrigerator thermometer is reading 60 degrees.

Core violations: Employees not wearing hair restraints. No test strips on location to check sanitizer. Permit not posted.

Monte Ne Inn Chicken

13843 Arkansas 94 East, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff. Employee unapproved beverage container above food prep table in kitchen. Container of chicken on floor in walk-in cooler. Tiles missing in floor near ice machine in back, creating a surface that is not smooth or easily cleanable.

Red Lobster

1710 S. 46th St., Rogers

Priority violations: Pico de gallo being held at 50 degrees and jalapeno coleslaw being held at 51 degrees in countertop cold-holding unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No sanitizer detected in cloth sanitizing buckets. Tiles missing and cracked in dish area creating a surface that is holding water and is not smooth or easily cleanable.

Shaved By The Bell

2573 Peck Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Owner's certification has expired.

SpringHill Suites

2304 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Apples are held in wire basket with no wrapping to prevent edible peel from being contaminated when selecting an apple.

The Park House

201 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Food in the prep table and salad cooler are not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The Turn at Big Sugar

1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Ranch at 51 degrees in glass refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

June 22

52 Kilo Line

3000 S. Pinnacle Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff.

Callahan's Steak House

210 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee assembling "set ups" for hamburgers handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Pans of food from the hot serving line in the walk-in at 48 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No soap at the handwashing sink in the dish room. Packages of mac and cheese are labeled "keep frozen." These items must be date-marked when removed from the freezer. Packages of salmon labeled "keep frozen" stored in walk-in cooler to thaw. About a 3-foot area of the floor in the meat cooler is peeling up exposing the wooden subflooring. The floor is no longer in good condition and food and liquid spills can no longer be cleaned up properly and appear to have been absorbed by the subflooring.

Core violations: Employee working with open food wearing jewelry on hands and wrist. Food prep employees not wearing effective hair restraints. Floor in the dish room around the drain is wearing away allowing for standing water. Area is no longer easily cleanable. Grout is missing from other tiles allowing for standing water between tiles. Some tiles in the kitchen around the fryer/grill area are broken and allowing for standing water/food debris.

Dollar General

2140 Arkansas 94 North, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Gaps in the back and front doors.

Core violations: None

Gravette Nutrition

105 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Sizzling Wok

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Not all foods at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer in spray bottle is not strong enough.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Twin Peaks

2400 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Sliced cheese being held at 45 degrees and bagged rice mixture being held at 46 degrees in grill drawer cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Will Yum's Top Dog & Catering

290 N. Main St., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

June 23

Azul Tequila Bistro

111 N. Main St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No food manager certificate available upon request. Buildup of dust on fan in walk-in cooler.

Fox Trail

1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Some food from the previous business was in the walk-in cooler and on shelving.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Guanajuato Meat Market

229 S. Main St., Decatur

Priority violations: Tamales in the ice chest cooler at 107 degrees. Tamales and the ingredients used to make tamales in the vegetable cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Cartons of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Tamales and salsa not date-marked as needed. Tamales, salsa, pico, guacamole, rice and tortillas are not labeled with ingredients or location where prepared.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Ceiling tiles along the back wall are not smooth and easily cleanable.

Handy Mart

141 E. Roller Ave., Decatur

Priority violations: Food in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Package of raw bacon stored over other foods in the pizza prep table. Foods marked as "keep frozen" in the walk-in cooler are not date-marked as needed. Not all items in the pizza prep table are date-marked as needed.

Core violations: Employee working with open food is not wearing effective hair restraint. Tongs used for hot foods is stored on top of the hot-case. Grease interceptor top cover is off.

Hillside Lanes

18618 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Mayo in the refrigerator is at 48 degrees.

Core violations: None

Oven & Tap

215 S. Main St., Suite 3, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager on staff.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 19 -- Building Bridges at BHS, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Supermercado La Villita, 300 S. Eighth St., Rogers; The Recreation Parlor - Food Truck, 104 Second Ave. S.E., Gravette

June 20 -- Arkansas Arts Academy High School - Culinary Arts Kitchen, 506 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Arkansas Arts Academy High School - Main Kitchen, 506 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Domino's Pizza, 100 W. New Hope Road, Rogers; First Watch, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 28, Bentonville; Taqueria Mexiquense Mobile, 803 Jeffery Place, Lowell

June 21 -- Arkansas Arts Academy Elementary, 2005 S. 12th St., Rogers; Ember Mountain Coffee Food Mob, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Hampton Inn, 4501 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Hilton Garden Inn and Bar, 2204 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Holiday Inn Express, 2205 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

June 22 -- Ol' King Korn, 11753 Arkansas 43 North, Maysville; Pinnacle Groves by Abby - Senior Living, 5272 W. Northgate Road, Rogers; Yumbalaya, 2420 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

June 23 -- Chick-fil-A, 4001 W. Walnut St., Rogers; DARP Foundation, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; DARP Foundation - Bldg. 2, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; Innisfree Retirement Community, 300 Innisfree Circle, Rogers; McDonald's, 100 N. 46th St., Rogers