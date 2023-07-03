Blight confirmed in some Arkansas trees, but investigation into causes, scope continues

Forestry experts have determined that a needle blight is at least partly to blame for an issue affecting thousands of acres of pine trees in south Arkansas, the latest area to confirm the disease that has swept through woodlands across much of the South in recent years.

However, these experts say that the scope of their investigation continues to expand as reports come in of discoloration as far north as Newton County and of yellowing leaves in hardwoods -- not pines -- in the Delta and elsewhere.

Tree health is not only a concern for the lumber companies that depend on them for their business, or for those who participate in hunting and other recreational activities among the pines. Homeowners are also reporting damage to trees in their own yards, and a private community in Garland County is taking action to protect their forest from what one expert there called a "perfect storm."

Brown spot needle blight, a fungal disease that causes needles to drop from pines and can stunt the growth of and even kill trees, is one of three different pathogens that researchers have detected in Arkansas, according to Joe Fox, who retired from his 11-year tenure as state forester at the end of June. Of the three pathogens, brown spot needle blight is the only one that can cause consequential damage to trees' health. However, such damage generally only happens when a tree is exposed to the blight for repeated years.

The blight has also been identified in Alabama, and trees are showing similar symptoms in other nearby states, including Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana. Reports of the blight's presence in Alabama have circulated for several years.

Fox said that brown spot needle blight is also being identified on new pine needles, rather than merely on old ones. He described the observation as "a little troubling."

Michael Blazier, dean of University of Arkansas, Monticello's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, said that, while the fungus is a concern, Alabama didn't see a "massive influx of dead trees" as a result.

"It just keeps nipping away in forests," he said.

In Arkansas, while some trees that have tested positive have died, Blazier likewise said mortality has so far been "spotty."

Fox said that the trees are rarely killed within one year's time of exposure to the blight, or whatever else may be affecting them. However, he added that researchers believe multiple years of exposure to whatever has been damaging trees can be deadly.

Fox said that roughly a quarter of the Arkansas samples sent in for testing came back positive for the blight. He added, though, that more testing is necessary.

"Until we get a large amount of samples back, it's really very inconclusive," he said.

When research began into the widespread browning reported across south Arkansas, forestry experts' plan was to establish teams of inspectors and foresters to collect samples. These initial efforts have primarily focused in Ashley and Drew counties. Foresters are cutting trees to be inspected, collecting samples from them and sending those samples to a U.S. Forest Service laboratory in Louisiana.

Blazier said the testing is happening on a "grid" or "design" pattern, looking for patterns in reports, such as in land layout, disease and chemicals.

"We're being as responsive as possible to all reports," he said.

The state Department of Agriculture is also asking members of the public to inform the agency of pine tree discoloration or mortality by filling out a survey, which can be found at arcg.is/1HyHCu0.

Though the presence of brown spot needle blight has been confirmed in at least some of the affected pines, forestry experts believe other forces are also to blame.

Kyle Cunningham, who assumed the role of state forester from Fox at the beginning of the month, said he believes the "underlying factor" among ailing trees is stress.

"My first gut feeling is to start with, 'how are the trees getting stressed?'" he said, explaining that such pressures make trees more susceptible to issues such as blight or infestation.

Climate is a source of stress for trees statewide, Cunningham said. He described Arkansas' current climate as "kind of an oscillation between extremes."

Arkansas saw heavy rains during the spring, and the forester suspected that by August the state will be in a drought, a pattern he said has repeated for several years.

Trees grow their crowns to match their roots' ability to provide water, according to the state Agriculture Department. When severe drought suddenly occurs, these roots are unable to support trees' crowns, causing a "moisture deficient stress" that attracts harmful beetles and weakens the trees' ability to respond to other hazards.

Chemical exposure to herbicides and "opportunistic" insects are other factors that may negatively affect trees' health, according to the agency.

Herbicides sprayed by air may drift off-course, away from the crops that are their intended targets and onto other nearby plants. Some herbicides, such as dicamba, can volatilize and "drift for miles." The Delta's topography is a ripe environment for daily temperature inversions, which can worsen drift, the Agriculture Department states on its website.

The agency has noted an increase in the use of paraquat, an herbicide commonly used for weed and grass control, for instance. Pines are intolerant of paraquat, and other states have reported pine decline in areas where adjacent fields saw the herbicide's application.

Trees weakened by blight, climate and herbicides become more susceptible to pests, such as ips and southern pine beetles.

The state agency said such insects "often are the last stress that leads to tree decline."

Once beetles find a tree that's struggling, they can get on that tree and "multiply by the tens of thousands," according to Fox. The tree finds itself unable remove the pests because it can't produce enough resin to cast off the larvae.

"They attack your stressed trees, and your weakened trees, you can't even bar the door from them," said Todd Noles, Hot Springs Village's superintendent of common property, forestry, lakes and dams. According to Noles, Hot Springs Village is currently dealing with not only brown spot needle blight, but also an ips beetle infestation.

Such infestations can become particularly damaging, causing hundreds of acres of forestland to be lost if an attack isn't controlled properly.

"It's like a freaking steak buffet," the superintendent said.

CONCERN OVER HARDWOODS

An Ashley County man says he has so far spent about $15,000 of his own money building the case that hardwoods, such as oaks and sycamores, are also in dire need of attention.

Much of the focus with regard to tree health in the region has been on pines, but Ronnie Nelms, owner of R & B Timber Inc. in Hamburg, said he has seen hardwood trees and still other plants across the eastern part of Arkansas and neighboring states with leaves that are yellowing and deforming. Some, he said, have died.

Star City and Bastrop, La., are among the places where he has reported the most yellowing. Nelms said he has also started to see damage in the trees covering the roughly 500 acres that he owns. He estimates the value of that land at about $1 million.

"If I lose it, I lose my retirement," he said.

The southern red oak appears to be showing symptoms the most, Nelms said, though during a June 19 trip through the Delta he also pointed out what he described as similar damage to sycamores, as well as tomato plants and buckeye.

Nelms said he hopes to motivate state and federal officials to take notice of what he's observed and spur them into action.

"I want them to see the whole picture and stop this," he said.

Fox said that forestry experts with the state have recently begun expanding the scope of their research to include hardwoods. He urged people who spot a new issue with curling leaves or other signs that may suggest herbicide drift to immediately contact Plant Industries, with the state Department of Agriculture.

Blazier, the UAM dean, has ridden with Nelms through a part of the Delta and down toward Bastrop. He agreed that the leaves the timber company owner showed him had "leaf growth patterns that looked different."

"That's certainly something that we want to drill down on further and investigate," he said.

Nelms' extensive data collection is a reminder to forestry experts to be comprehensive in the areas and species that they study, and consistent in their testing, according to Blazier.

"We really have to sample on a regular basis, so we can spot things if they're in higher concentration."

Despite agreement between the two forestry experts on the value in scrutinizing the health of hardwoods, the Department of Agriculture survey on tree discoloration and mortality continued to call only for submissions regarding pine trees on Friday. No survey requesting information on hardwood damage appeared to be available on the agency's website.

Experts in the field have largely pointed to a confluence of factors for the weakening of pines, but Nelms said he firmly believes only one is squarely to blame for the damage seen to both pines and hardwoods: herbicides.

Nelms said he knows his belief is a controversial one. Herbicide use in crops has been the subject of intense debate and scrutiny for years. Many farmers believe these chemicals are necessary to the success of their operations, but some farmers, timberland owners and others have complained herbicide drift damages nearby trees, crops and gardens that aren't tolerant to it.

In 2017, a man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after fatally shooting another man in Mississippi County during an argument over dicamba drift.

Regulations surrounding herbicides, particularly dicamba, have tightened and loosened in spurts at both the state and federal level in recent years. As recently as February, the state Plant Board rejected a June 12 cutoff date proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for spraying dicamba.

"I'm not against farmers," Nelms said. "Farmers feed the world. But I'm a timber owner."

David Fort, agriculture division manager for the state Plant Board's inspection services section, said damage that he'd seen at a site Nelms owned appeared to be from an auxin herbicide. Such herbicides, including dicamba, function by disturbing the growth of plants. Despite Nelms' claims of significant damage, though, Fort said what he observed "wasn't heavy," and that test results hadn't yet returned to confirm the chemicals' presence.

The state Plant Board has seen "slight symptomology" on some hardwoods, but Fort said he didn't know how widespread those symptoms might be, as their research has largely been focused on pines.

Fox said that, while he believes herbicide is playing a role in what's ailing some of the region's trees, it is far from the whole story.

"It's a combination of herbicide drift in some places, and fungal diseases, like brown spot needle blight, in most of the places," he said.

Further complicating the issue, getting positive results for herbicides becomes more difficult if samples aren't collected in time, according to Fox. Samples not taken within a few days of drift are unlikely to show the presence of herbicide-related chemicals.

"If it's seven weeks later it's almost impossible to figure out," he said.

But Nelms said he isn't daunted.

The timber owner said that, while many of the affected trees might survive initial exposure to herbicides, he believed repeated exposure would increase the likelihood that a tree will die.

As a result, he described feeling an obligation to draw attention to his cause. Nelms has considered organizing a group of other stakeholders to start "burning up phones" about the issue. He hopes to draw the attention of not only officials at the state level, but also Arkansas' congressional delegation and others at the federal level.

"If we can stop it we can recover, I think," he said. Though speaking about herbicide, the timber owner then echoed concerns made by forestry experts about needle blight: "But they can't keep getting hit year after year."

PUBLIC REPORTS

The state Department of Agriculture had received 76 submissions by 42 observers to their survey on tree discoloration and mortality by June 22, roughly a month after the survey was first announced by the agency.

The survey received reports from as far south as the Arkansas border, and as far north as the Ozarks region, near Rogers. Prompts in the survey ask the public to indicate where the report was made, how many acres make up the reported stand/tract, the condition of old leaves and the extent of tree mortality, among other data points.

Out of the 76, submissions, 19 stated all or most of the trees in the reported area had died, while 38 reported roughly half or more had died. While many were on plantations, 29 reports were made about trees in yards.

In Hot Springs Village, Noles said that, while he hadn't seen any evidence of herbicide damage in the roughly 25,000 acres that make up his community, the trees there were grappling with both needle blight and ips beetles. The blight had been spreading to the south, while the ips were moving north. The converging of the two forces is being helped by the overgrown state of trees in the area, according to the superintendent.

"You're kind of setting yourself up for what I call the perfect storm," he said. "Eventually they're fixing to run into each other."

To maintain the health of the community's forests, Noles said, the plan is to conduct heavy thinning on the trees hit by needle blight. He stressed that, while some residents may miss the trees that are being removed, the measure is necessary to protect the forest as a whole.

"It's not clear-cutting," he said. "It's not going to look like you dropped a bomb."

While experts have recommended controlled burns as an effective method for controlling the spread of the blight, Hot Springs Village will avoid taking that approach. A number of people who live in the community have breathing issues that would be worsened by burns, according to Noles.

Fox reminded property owners to remember that only trees that have lost all their leaves need to be salvaged. The vast majority of others will survive. He emphasized that trees are a "long-term crop," a resource that can take considerable time to replace if hastily cut down.

In the meantime, forestry experts will continue to collect data and expand the scope of their investigation as they believe necessary. Fox said they may not have decisive results until next year.

"Good conservation follows good science," he said. "Good science, I'm sorry to say, moves slowly."