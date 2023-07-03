Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices June 20-26.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
22-229. Wilfredo Hernandez v. Magdalena Flores
22-496. Elsa Mejia v. Melvin Calderon
23-64. Samantha Meadows v. Ashley Meadows
23-118. Heather Kuykendall v. Kyle Oxford
23-194. Samuel Smith v. Ateya Smith
23-246. Paul Pettigrew v. Candra Pettigrew
23-280. Latonya Lefevre v. Peter Lefevre
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
21-10. Mark Sharp v. Leslie Sharp
22-154. Nadia Lerma v. Natanael Lerma
22-934. Billy Clay Norhern v. Destiny Coker
23-43. Kevin Blythe v. Rebekah Blythe
23-87. Joesphe E. Johnson v. Robin Kay Johnson
23-99. Francis Stout v. Jerry Stout
23-114. Alton Moore v. Lusianne Moore
23-118. Kevin Bullard v. Candy Bullard
23-148. Stephanie Leisen v. Juan Amaya-Hernandez
23-149. Tara L. Adams v. Silas E. Adams
23-150. Christian J. Zavalza v. Rosa Orozco
23-165. Guadalupe R. Jimenez v. Eric A. Iturriaga
23-169. Stephanie A. Verkamp v. Austin D. Shyrock
23-226. Sharron Marie Lamora-Conger v. Richard Conger
23-244. Meghan Pope v. Kevin Bunn
23-255. Veronica B. Caleron v. Alexandre Cuarto
23-272. Diana Araujo Barroso v. Miguel Moreno
23-289. Gensing Trammel v. Amber Trammel
23-302. Brandee Stephenson v. Amber Hamm
23-347. Ryan Rasmussen v. Erika Rasmussen
23-370. Amanda Dicks v. Michael Dicks