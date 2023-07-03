Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 4:00 a.m.


The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices June 20-26.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-229. Wilfredo Hernandez v. Magdalena Flores

22-496. Elsa Mejia v. Melvin Calderon

23-64. Samantha Meadows v. Ashley Meadows

23-118. Heather Kuykendall v. Kyle Oxford

23-194. Samuel Smith v. Ateya Smith

23-246. Paul Pettigrew v. Candra Pettigrew

23-280. Latonya Lefevre v. Peter Lefevre

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-10. Mark Sharp v. Leslie Sharp

22-154. Nadia Lerma v. Natanael Lerma

22-934. Billy Clay Norhern v. Destiny Coker

23-43. Kevin Blythe v. Rebekah Blythe

23-87. Joesphe E. Johnson v. Robin Kay Johnson

23-99. Francis Stout v. Jerry Stout

23-114. Alton Moore v. Lusianne Moore

23-118. Kevin Bullard v. Candy Bullard

23-148. Stephanie Leisen v. Juan Amaya-Hernandez

23-149. Tara L. Adams v. Silas E. Adams

23-150. Christian J. Zavalza v. Rosa Orozco

23-165. Guadalupe R. Jimenez v. Eric A. Iturriaga

23-169. Stephanie A. Verkamp v. Austin D. Shyrock

23-226. Sharron Marie Lamora-Conger v. Richard Conger

23-244. Meghan Pope v. Kevin Bunn

23-255. Veronica B. Caleron v. Alexandre Cuarto

23-272. Diana Araujo Barroso v. Miguel Moreno

23-289. Gensing Trammel v. Amber Trammel

23-302. Brandee Stephenson v. Amber Hamm

23-347. Ryan Rasmussen v. Erika Rasmussen

23-370. Amanda Dicks v. Michael Dicks


Print Headline: Divorces

