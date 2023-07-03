Get off my lawn (Part II)

Last week's column was about my avoidance of social media due to a belief that it has made our people dumber and our politics uglier.

But underlying that purportedly principled disinterest can probably also be found the longstanding inverse relationship between technology and aging.

Put differently, old people seem to have greater difficulty adapting to technological change, and I now find myself, somewhat to my surprise, one of them.

Television is hardly a new technology (even if it wasn't around for FDR to use to address the nation during the Great Depression, as Joe Biden once claimed), but we now supposedly live in a golden age where cable programming and streaming have produced so many good series that it is difficult to keep up with them.

So I don't try to, and stick instead with sports (usually with DVR, so I can skip through the obnoxious commercials) and reruns of "Star Trek" and "The Twilight Zone." The flat screen mostly stays on the "Jazz Masters" music channel as a sort of audio wallpaper, but that probably doesn't count.

By the time I got to college music was much more important than television shows and just about every guy I knew (girls didn't seem as susceptible to the disease for some reason) considered himself an "audiophile." There was a certain competition to see who could put together the best stereo system, defined as the one with the most megawatts and the biggest speakers.

We bragged about the sound specs of our components (as duly reported in High Fidelity magazine), even though the human ear couldn't begin to detect the differences. Splicing speaker wire became something of an expertise, and the stereo was the very first thing that got hooked up when moving into a new dorm room or apartment.

Now I couldn't begin to sort through the rat's nest of hook-ups and wires behind the computer or television, and I get thoroughly confused by the five different remotes sitting in the basket by the couch. If I pick up the wrong one or hit the wrong button on the right one, I'm done for the day, or at least until my 8-year-old daughter comes to the rescue.

I grill a lot on the back patio, even during the winter, and tried to live on the wild side with propane for a few years because of the convenience. I ended up going back to charcoal because it supposedly tastes better (although I don't really know how to test that or if the people who make such claims ever tried to). The real reason is that it gives me time to drink my happy-hour martini while I wait on the coals.

When it comes to kitchens, all I've learned how to use is the stove for bacon and eggs and the microwave to heat up leftovers. The air fryer (chicken wings!) is a new challenge, but our fire department should be thankful that I never turn on the oven.

I'm probably one of a dwindling few who still carry cash with me and pay for most things with it, although I find myself using the debit card more often in restaurants these days because it's easier to leave the tip that way.

News that parking meters throughout the country are moving (have already moved?) from coins to some debit/credit card system with cell phone apps makes me uneasy.

I don't eat much fast food not so much because I don't like it but because I don't like going through the drive-through and talking into a box with a disembodied voice that I can't hear and which can't seem to hear me either, with the result being that I seldom get what I thought I ordered.

Overall, I'm not really all that embarrassed by such examples of technological ineptitude, since I like to believe it isn't so much ineptitude per se as resistance to complexity: as we get older, it seems that we (or at least I) increasingly prefer simplicity in just about everything.

Although I might not know it if it did, since I'll never know what I've been missing (that old saying about ignorance and bliss), it also doesn't seem that my quality of life suffers all that much from not buying the latest iPhone iteration or figuring out all the capabilities of Zoom, since what I value most--books, good food and drink, the beach, sports, classic movies, etc.--can all be enjoyed without buying new gizmos or learning new technological skills.

Along these lines, I certainly don't want to spend what time I have left propelled by a need to continually acquire new gadgets and interests--one of the inevitabilities of age is that we come to know what we like and disregard the rest (with the "like" part seemingly getting smaller and the "rest" part seemingly getting larger over time).

But also a confession (one which I suspect other proud Luddites secretly share): My wife is every bit as proficient as I am inept when it comes to technology, so I can lazily just hand the laptop, iPad, or cell phone off to her when I, inevitably, get stuck.

Consistent with conservative theory, my helplessness is thus a consequence of my dependency.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.