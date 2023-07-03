Growing younger

Ah, but I was so much older then,

I'm younger than that now.

--Bob Dylan

Here's an interesting one: People in South Korea are getting younger. And we mean it.

The story appeared in The Wall Street Journal the other day: South Koreans last week became at least a year younger. In some cases two years younger.

It's a matter of how a body watches the calendar and birthdays. For centuries, certain Asian countries measured age based on something other than the date of birth. (!) And the time spent in the womb was counted. (Hello, Pro Life activists in the United States.) And for South Koreans, you were "1 year old" when you came out. Then everybody gets a year older on the following Jan. 1.

This week the country switched to the international way of recognizing age. Other Asian countries did so decades ago.

What this means is a lot. For example, a 40-year-old woman might have become 38 again. And a 20-year-old who just bought his first legal drink might become 19. In a country in which young kids have a pecking order--kids on the playground will ask each other their ages before their first names--this could be considered, for some, more than an inconvenience.

This is wild.

Our only question: When can we do something like this in the United States? Becoming a few years younger overnight might help these aching knees.