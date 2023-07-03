Hard to erase

Polonius: "What do you read, my lord?"

Hamlet: "Words, words, words."

There was a headline on one of the television networks Friday morning. It went something like this, and we're only positive of one word: Supreme Court doesn't allow President Biden to erase student debt.

The word "erase" caught our eye, like a fishhook.

President Biden's program to forgive student loan debt--roughly $400 billion of it--wouldn't have erased a thing. And it wouldn't have forgiven a thing. The program would have just moved the debt--away from the people who signed up for it (to pay for their educations) to taxpayers.

The student debt wouldn't have disappeared into the ether; it would have gone on the national credit card. Many taxpayers give up chunks of their paychecks every two weeks to pay for the credit card bill--but they didn't get college degrees and don't have jobs that require them.

Imagine the oil change attendant working in this 103-degree Arkansas summer heat helping pay for the doctor's student loans. This whole attempted enterprise isn't exactly progressive.

Thankfully, the United States Supreme Court stepped in, and with a 6-to-3 vote, told the administration it didn't have such powers.

This doesn't mean that the federal government can't, um, "move" the student debt from students to taxpayers anyway. But Congress would have to do it. The administration, the majority wrote, can't rewrite the laws to fulfill campaign promises by the executive.

So send the idea to Congress. And let the representatives of We the People debate this idea. That's the right way. The American Way.

Many members of Congress will think about this sort of thing the way we do: Students, and everybody else, ought to pay their debts.

An untold number of Americans have paid their student debts, and for many, it wasn't easy. Are they suckers? What about all those Americans who didn't take out student loans, or took the minimum amount of money, and worked long hours at a pizza joint and slept four to an off-campus apartment to make ends meet? Are they saps?

What message would this so-called debt relief send? People learn, especially young people in college. What would the administration's approach teach them? Besides that paying off loans is optional, and if they sign enough loans, the government will "cancel" them one day. (Put "cancel" in scare quotes, because it just ain't true.)

The whole idea of writing off loans that have already been taken out goes against everything some of us have been taught about obligation. What message does this send to young Americans, and not just young Americans, about their word, their duty?

If this latest idea from the Free Lunch Crowd gains momentum, what's next? Will the government take, and write off, our mortgages next? If not, why not?

Maybe we shouldn't give the administration ideas. If relieving former students of having to pay their debts was a smart campaign move in 2020, then suggesting mortgage "forgiveness" might be too tempting to resist in 2024.

Once again, we urge Gentle Reader to read the opinion(s) online, because they can be dozens of pages long, if not more. It's hard to hit on every detail in 30 column inches here. But we note that in her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan says that Congress had given the executive branch permission to modify the law during emergencies. Chief Justice John Roberts helpfully points out that the administration tried to "modify" the law much like the French Revolution "modified" the French nobility.

Which brings us back to words, words, words: Paul Greenberg once said that the meaning of words was the Little Round Top of debate. Whoever holds that high ground, whoever gets to set the definitions of words, holds the advantage.

Modify, we'd note, doesn't mean eliminate. As much as some in the high legal stratosphere would like it to. And moving debt from one set of (college-educated) taxpayers to others isn't erasing. Nor it is forgiving or canceling.

Those who are in the streets protesting the Court's action on this have every right to complain. They have that right, if not a great argument.

But let's at least agree on the definition of words. The administration wasn't trying to modify the law to erase student debt. It was trying to change the law to move the debt from one set of Americans to another.

It wasn't fair, just, or good policy, and never was.

Now it's not legal.