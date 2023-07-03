



If there's anyone who knows how difficult it is to finish on top of the men's championship bracket at the Busch Softball Classic in Sherwood, it's A.J. Martin Jr.

Sunday afternoon, after forcing the if necessary game, Martin and his NOP/Aftershock/HarmonHoldings teammates lifted the championship plaque after a 23-22 win over JC Wraps.

Martin, 30, was selected as the Most Valuable Player by his teammates. This is his first Busch Classic title in his 12th year competing in the tournament.

"With my kids [here], showing them that no matter what, hard work pays off," Martin said of what made Sunday special. "My family played [slow pitch softball] their entire life. I'm the first one to ever win it in my family."

Martin grew up in Forrest City before moving to Conway and now Bryant. He and Aftershock are based in Vilonia and are ranked as the No. 1 Class B men's team in the state.





Aftershock and JC Wraps played twice in a little over 12 hours before facing off in the decisive game. JC Wraps took the final winner's bracket game over Aftershock 25-16 to advance to the final, needing one win to claim the title.

Aftershock opened Sunday with a 28-25 win over Gnats to advance to the final. Martin and crew then won their first game against JC Wraps 26-16 thanks to a nine-run sixth inning to force a winner-take-all game.

Martin serves as Aftershock's pitcher -- a role in slow pitch that is not for the faint of heart.

"Trying to keep these guys off balance is key," Martin said. "They're all great ball players. Everyone out here in this division is hard working, tough to beat. So, it took everyone's A game. Without the defense behind me and the bats, we couldn't have done it.

"You do have to have less sanity than most people do [to want to pitch]. Balls come back at you at 100 miles an hour all the time. It takes very strong-willed people to do it. It's not for everyone. But the ones that do it, they're good at it."

In the penultimate game against JC Wraps, Martin held the opposition to three runs in the final three innings, compared to the 12 his team scored in that time.

In the final game, Martin held off a six-run rally in the final inning, stranding the tying run on third base to end the game.

"It's my job to not walk anyone that last inning," Martin said. "We have zero home runs left. They have zero home runs left. Hopefully they hit it out for an out. Anything on the infield, hopefully we can turn it."

In the women's championship bracket, it was a much more simple path to crowning a champion.

Team 24/Monsta, one of two teams in the championship division, to face the winner of a play-in game, ran the table. It won its first four games by a combined score of 65-13 before defeating NTL/GS Sports/Worth/Miken 18-3 in four innings to claim the title.

After a relatively quiet two-run first inning, Team 24 scored 12 in the second inning to take a 14-0 lead. It would add two runs in both the third and fourth innings as insurance.

Team 24, based out of Florida, was led by tournament MVP Jaexenne Balilea. In the final game, she drove in four runs and turned an unassisted double-play to end an inning.









