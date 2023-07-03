Harrison man charged with capital murder, burglary

Arkansas State Police troopers on Tuesday assisted Boone County deputies in arresting a man who faces a capital murder charge in the death of a Bellefonte man, according to a Friday news release from the state policing agency.

Authorities arrested Donald Calderwood, Jr., 28, of Harrison, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated residential burglary in the killing of Dale McEntire, 63.

Boone County authorities requested state police assistance after a friend found McEntire dead at his home on June 26, the release states.