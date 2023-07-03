DEAR HELOISE: Last week, two men came to my door and said they did tree trimming. They asked if I would let them evaluate my trees and give me an estimate for tree trimming services. Well, my trees definitely needed trimming, so I said, "OK."

They went into the backyard, examined the trees and told me the total cost would be $600. That was lower than the two other estimates I received. So, I agreed to let them trim my trees, but they wanted the fee upfront.

I never pay upfront! I made that very clear. They said they would settle for half, and I still said "no" and told them to get off my property.

A couple of weeks later, a neighbor was talking to me about a tree trimming service who came to her door to trim her trees. They tried to tell her that her husband had asked them to do the work, and he agreed to pay them $800. But they would need a check upfront. My neighbor slammed the door shut and called the police. Her husband had been dead for 14 years.

With the heat of summer comes the problem of door-to-door salespeople. Far too many are con artists. The police said if a contractor says they need the money upfront before you've had a chance to inspect the work, send them on their way. If they become belligerent, shut and lock the door and call the police immediately. In fact, the police said it would actually be better if they did not open the door to strangers.

Since this incident in our neighborhood, most of us went to a hardware store and bought a "No Soliciting" sign for our front doors.

-- Hazel G.,

Toledo, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Some years ago, you printed a letter about taking a pin out to the garden and, on the side of a watermelon or a squash, scratching the name of a child. As the melon or squash grew, their name would become more visible, and the child would think "the garden elves" had done it.

This has always been one of my favorite hints, because my grandchildren get so excited to see their names on the vegetable. In fact, they think the vegetable is just for them, and they can't wait until it ripens enough to be eaten by them. That was how I got my 4-year-old grandson to eat acorn squash!

-- Georgia T.,

Bakersfield, Calif.

